Paradise Wildlife Park set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:22 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 14 June 2020

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne. The tourist attraction in White Stubbs Lane is due to reopen to members on June 20 and the general public on June 27. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park

Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park will reopen to visitors later this month.

A jaguar at Paradise Wildlife Park, which is set to reopen later this month. Picture: Paradise Wildlife ParkA jaguar at Paradise Wildlife Park, which is set to reopen later this month. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire (ZSH) site will exclusively welcome back PWP members from Saturday, June 20.

Members-only opening will run from June 20 to Friday, June 26.

The tourist attraction in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, will then reopen to the general public from Saturday, June 27.

The wildlife park has been shut due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and some areas will still be closed once it reopens.

Families wishing to visit will need to select a time of their arrival so that PWP can ensure staggered numbers of visitors entering the park, thus complying with social distancing rules.

Paradise Wildlife Park posted on Instagram: “We are so excited to finally welcome our visitors, members, and supporters back to Paradise Wildlife Park after a long 12 weeks of closure.

“We are truly grateful for all the support and donations we received and cannot wait to give you the family day out you have been sorely missing.”

When details of the reopening were announced on PWP’s social media channels, the park’s website temporarily crashed due to demand.

For more details on the safety procedures put in place at the park, visit https://www.pwpark.com/

To book day tickets, visit www.pwpark.com/product/day-tickets/

