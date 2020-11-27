Paradise Wildlife Park set to reopen following lockdown

Santa feeding the camels at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park reopens next week – just in time for Santa’s arrival.

Santa and a reindeer at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Santa and a reindeer at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Following the second national lockdown, the zoo near Welwyn Hatfield in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, will open its doors again to visitors at 9am on Wednesday, December 2.

A PWP spokesperson said: “We are truly grateful for all your support over this year and again during the second lockdown.

“It was a very difficult time for us, and we appreciate all your donations to keep us afloat.”

Father Christmas will be arriving at Paradise Wildlife Park from Saturday, December 5.

Paradise Wildlife Park in the snow. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park in the snow. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

As a massive thank you to all the attraction’s visitors and supporters, Santa meet and greets will be free of charge.

Park organisers will be utilising the outdoor Safari Stage as this year’s grotto.

“We hope this brings you some joy to end a very challenging 2020,” said a spokesperson.

“We have considered safety measures by allowing for a 2m space between Santa and visitors.”

A reindeer in the snow at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park A reindeer in the snow at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Santa will be in the grotto between 9am and 4pm, with an hour for a mince pie break.

Meet and greets are first come, first served, so make sure you get in the queue early for the best chance to meet Santa.

Visit https://www.pwpark.com/ to book tickets.

Tickets are not available at the gate on the day.

