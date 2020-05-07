Advanced search

Win a virtual date with Paradise Wildlife Park’s red panda!

PUBLISHED: 18:26 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 07 May 2020

Fancy winning a special one-to-one video call with one of Paradise Wildlife Park’s amazing animals?

Paradise Widlife Park is holding a virtual dater competition.

The Broxbourne-based wildlife park is offering the wonderful opportunity to meet one of its animals via a video call.

This is the perfect chance to see your favourite zoo animals with a bespoke virtual meet and greet just for you.

A zoo keeper will be there to answer all your burning zoological questions and tell you all the exciting facts and info about your chosen date.

Paradise Wildlife Park has structured this as a weekly competition on its Facebook page.

This competition will be held from every Monday with a different animal.

In order to enter the competition, all users need to do is tag a friend and share the animal profile post.

This is all in aid to raising awareness for PWP’s animals and to hopefully inspire people to adopt them.

Adoptions are not only a wonderful gift but the monies gained from the adoption fee will go towards saving the animals from extinction.

This week’s competition is to win a date with Paradise Wildlife Park’s red panda, Tilly.

A PWP spokesperson said: “She is our adorable fluffball of joy at the park.

“She loves snoozing in her tree and sleeping box as well as snacking on grapes and blueberries.

“Make sure to enter this competition asap as the winner is announced on Monday, May 11.”

As a fully registered charity, the Zoological Society of Hertfordshire relies on ticket sales, zoo visits, and donations to operate.

As the White Stubbs Lane site is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, PWP is relying on the generosity of its visitors to donate funds to the park’s fundraiser to help with the upkeep of its animals.

It costs around £90,000 a month to care for the animals and run the site.

For more, visit www.pwpark.com and on Instagram paradisewildlifepark

You can also check out the fundraiser at www.facebook.com/donate/1124694394557261/

