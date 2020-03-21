Advanced search

Paradise Wildlife Park closed to visitors

PUBLISHED: 20:25 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:45 21 March 2020

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne. The park has now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne. The park has now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Top Hertfordshire tourist attraction Paradise Wildlife Park has now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Managers at the wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, had hoped to stay open, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Paradise officials confirmed today (Saturday) that the park will now shut for the foreseeable future.

An Instagram post from the official Paradise Wildlife Park account read: “Sadly, we have made the decision that as of 5pm today (Saturday, March 21, 2020), Paradise Wildlife Park (Zoological Society of Hertfordshire) will be closed until further notice.

“We are devastated by this news but must continue to stay positive and act in the best interests of our animals at this time.

“Although Paradise Wildlife Park is an open space allowing the recommended social distancing measures to be adhered to, in light of the PM’s recent announcements and the increased self-isolation guidelines, we feel this is the best decision in the short term.”

The park’s new Land of the Tigers was due to open next month.

An updated visitor statement on the Paradise Wildlife Park website further explained the decision to close the site to the public for now.

It said: “When we are in a position to re-open, there will be lots to look forward to including the re-opening of our Tumble Jungle indoor soft play and the launch of our brand new Land of the Tigers habitat!

“During this particularly difficult period, if you would like to support our amazing animals, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/animalsupportfund

All animal experiences are suspended until the end of May at the moment.

Visit the Paradise Wildlife Park website at www.pwpark.com for the latest from the park.

