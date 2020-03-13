Coronavirus update: Paradise Wildlife Park still open

Lionesses Kya, Izula and Zuri at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, which is still open to the public. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park

Hertfordshire tourist attraction Paradise Wildlife Park is still open for business as usual.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, is still open to the public.

An update from Paradise Wildlife Park said: “As we are all aware, the UK is entering into very uncertain times and the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is currently affecting everyone in some shape or form.

“We have now held multiple meetings here at Paradise to discuss how we will move forward in the coming few weeks and beyond.”

New attraction Land of the Tigers is due to open at the park next month.

Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne is still open although some areas are not in use or have reduced capacity as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne is still open although some areas are not in use or have reduced capacity as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Managers at the wildlife park have put together the following FAQs on the subject.

• Is Paradise Wildlife Park still open?

At this current time, Paradise Wildlife Park will remain open.

However, there will be some areas which are not open for use or have reduced capacity.

Paradise have made this decision as it is mainly an outdoor attraction that is spacious enough to allow people to distance themselves from others by 2m or more, while at the same time allowing them to enjoy time outside and get some fresh air.

• Which areas have been closed or reduced capacity?

All animal experiences have been suspended until Saturday, April 4. However, this will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

Safari Sam’s Diner will remain open at the moment.

A ring tailed lemur at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, which is still open for visitors. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park A ring tailed lemur at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, which is still open for visitors. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

However, visitors will be encouraged to use the restaurant as a take-away service and eat outside.

The seating will also be reduced to 50 per cent capacity to provide additional distance from other customers.

The barbecue will open at weekends to provide additional catering services.

As of Tuesday, March 17 feed pots will not be available to purchase until further notice.

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, which is still open although some areas are not in use or have reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, which is still open although some areas are not in use or have reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

The shuttle bus to and from the station will be out of service until further notice.

The Dino Day-Care has closed with immediate effect.

Tumble Jungle will remain closed until further notice.

The Rainforest building will be closed, the Reptile House will be closed at weekends due to higher footfall and Amazon & Beyond will remain open but we will continue to monitor this.

The Jungle Theatre undercover picnic area is closed until further notice.

The Speedway Museum is closed until further notice.

There will be no face painting until further notice.

Work will continue on the Land of the Tigers development however the official opening event in April has been postponed but will be open to the general public for Easter.

The Farm Encounter and Reptile Encounter will now be a talk with no animal interaction.

• What is the best way to pay at Paradise?

We would encourage all visitors to pay by card as much as possible in order to limit contact between our team members and visitors.

• Am I a vulnerable member of the public?

In accordance with government guidelines, if you are aged 70 plus, have on-going health problems (chronic lung or heart condition or have diabetes) or are pregnant, the current recommendation is that you should self-isolate for 12 weeks.

If you fall into this category, you may wish to reconsider visiting us at this time.

What should I do if I feel unwell?

If you feel unwell (fever, cough), please do not visit during this time in the best interests of our team, animals and other visitors.

As with any other responsible organisation we review our position on a regular basis to ensure the safety and wellbeing to our staff, animals and visitors on site.

If our position changes at all we will update our website and social media accordingly.

Please be assured that we are monitoring the nature of this situation closely.

If you are visiting Paradise Wildlife Park, please make sure to follow our guidelines listed below.

• If you have been feeling unwell or exhibiting any flu/cold symptoms (even if mild) please refrain from visiting Paradise and contact 111 or your doctor.

• If you sneeze, please do so in your elbow or into a tissue that you then throw away in a rubbish bin.

• Please ensure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

• Visitors who are using public transport to reach the park, make extra effort to wash and/or sanitise your hands before entering the park.

• Please refrain from unnecessary travel and contact with other people, especially those exhibiting symptoms.

We hope that everyone stays safe and puts their health first. Remember to keep calm and positive.

• Visit Paradise Wildlife Park’s website https://www.pwpark.com/ and social media channels for further information.