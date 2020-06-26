Welcome back to Paradise! Popular wildlife park is officially ‘Good to Go’

Paradise Wildlife Park

Tourist attraction Paradise Wildlife Park is open for business again – and has Visit England’s seal of approval.

People at Penguin Falls at Paradise Wildlife Park, which has reopened to the public.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Paradise Wildlife Park finally reopened last month, firstly to members for a week and then to the general public last weekend.

Among those visiting the family-run wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, was Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld with his family.

Safety measures have been put in place around the Zoological Society of Hertfordshire site near Welwyn Hatfield in response to Government guidelines.

A one-way system has been introduced around the park to keep families apart, and visitors must pre-book a time when they will be arriving to ensure no crowds at the entrance.

Paradise Wildlife Park

As a result, Paradise has now received a nationally recognised Visit England mark of approval.

Managers at PWP said: “We are so excited to announce that Paradise is ‘Good to Go’ certified!

“We have received accreditation from Visit England confirming that we meet recommended safety measures, and have put systems into place to protect the public and our staff from COVID-19.

“This has given us the perfect reassurance that we can offer families a great day out while keeping them safe.”

Paradise Wildlife Park

The park’s reopening weekend last month was a huge success, with visitors complying with newly introduced social distancing measures.

Some areas of the park are also closed to ensure public safety.

Paradise Wildlife Park director Tyler Whitnall said: “We are so happy to see all our members enjoying the park and our amazing animals over the weekend and the last few days.

“Thankfully there has been no concerns with the one-way system or any of the other social distancing measures so we are now more excited than ever to welcome the general public back to the park as well.

Paradise Wildlife Park

“Please just remember to book your ticket online and choose your arrival time.

“Thank you to all our supporters over a challenging 12 weeks; we could not have reopened without you.”

Paradise is home to over 800 animals including tigers, white lions, snow leopards, jaguars, penguins, red pandas, lemurs, and monkeys.

General tickets for Paradise Wildlife Park, which includes animatronic dinosaur attraction World of Dinosaurs, are available to order now.

Paradise Wildlife Park

Book your tickets at pwpark.com

Paradise Wildlife Park

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Paradise Wildlife Park has been officially recognised by Visit England as good to go.