Help Paradise Wildlife Park’s animals during second lockdown

A tiger at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park has temporarily closed again due to the second national lockdown and there is growing concern for the welfare of the Hertfordshire zoo’s animals.

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday, October 31, the popular attraction in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, has closed its doors to visitors.

To find out how this affects your day tickets or membership, visit PWP’s website at www.pwpark.com/news/important-covid-updates/

A Paradise spokesperson said: “Although we understand this is what needs to be done, the animals’ welfare is now back in concern.

“As we remain closed for the next few weeks, with uncertainty for our charity in the air, we ask for our supporters’ generosity and support once again.”

You can donate to Paradise Wildlife Park's Animal Support Fund on JustGiving to help the animals during lockdown. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park You can donate to Paradise Wildlife Park's Animal Support Fund on JustGiving to help the animals during lockdown. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park is run by the charity Zoological Society of Hertfordshire.

It depends on ticket sales, animal experiences and on-site purchases to continue the upkeep of its wonderful animals, including lions, tigers, red pandas and penguins.

While in lockdown, it costs over £3,000 a day to just take care of the animals alone.

So, while Paradise cannot welcome even a restricted number of visitors until COVID restrictions are lifted, it continues to go without this vital income that would go directly towards the health and wellbeing of the animals in the park’s care.

To help PWP through this difficult period, managers are asking supporters to purchase Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

“This is not only an incredible present but a major financial support for our animals,” said the Paradise spokesperson.

Christmas gifts currently include:

• Animal experiences & tours

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

• Adopting an animal

• Adopting your child’s favourite dinosaurs

• Purchasing a gift card

• Annual memberships for 2021.

Although the Animal Support Fund has been successful so far in raising money for the animals, Paradise Wildlife Park is by no means out of the woods yet.

An appeal has gone out for animal food that the park is struggling to purchase for the animals.

If you would like to donate any food for the animals, please see the list below.

• Red or white chicory

Face to face with a lion at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Face to face with a lion at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

• Chinese leaf lettuce

• Little gem lettuce

• Cos lettuce

• Pak Choi

• Leeks

• Fennel

• Courgette

• Cucumbers

Otters at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Otters at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

• Mushrooms

• Corn on the cob

• Celery

• Broccoli

You can adopt an animal at Paradise Wildlife Park as a Christmas gift. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park You can adopt an animal at Paradise Wildlife Park as a Christmas gift. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

• Cauliflower

• Sweet potato

• Butternut squash

• Swede

You can adopt an animal at Paradise Wildlife Park for Christmas. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park You can adopt an animal at Paradise Wildlife Park for Christmas. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

• Peppers

• Beetroot

• Celeriac

• Parsnips

Through livestreams of the park’s keepers and animals, the team at Paradise hope their social media viewers see how important supporting the animals are, not just for the park but for the world’s wildlife populations.

From the adorable fluffy red pandas to the squeaking otters, to the regal lion pride, every animal needs the generosity and support of the public.

You can also visit Paradise’s Amazon wish list and purchase your favourite animal a gift this Christmas.

Paradise public relations manager Anna Tank said: “Even though we have to remain closed for at least another month, we will keep positive and hope for good news soon.

“The reaction and support from visitors and the local community has been very much appreciated by our animals and team.

“If we are able to reopen for Christmas this year, Christmas will be slightly different to previous years but we are determined to provide the festive joy to our amazing supporters after a challenging 2020.

“If we are able to reopen before Christmas, entry to Santa’s Grotto will be included with your day tickets as a special thank you.”

Anna added: “Santa will be arriving at Paradise in a new grotto at our Safari Stage where your little ones can join him safely for an unforgettable meet and greet as well as a fabulous photo opportunity.

“Moreover, this is completely free of charge, so make sure to get a space in the queue early to not miss out for when we will reopen.”

For more on Paradise Wildlife Park, visit www.pwpark.com/