Spot Noah's Ark animals on trail around Hertford

The upcoming town centre Noah's Ark Trail takes place in Hertford during the half-term break.

The animals went in two by two... A Noah’s Ark trail is coming to Hertford for the school half-term.

Mr and Mrs Giraffe are among the knitted animals you can see on the Noah's Ark Trail around Hertford during the half-term break.

Children and families will be able to follow a trail of gorgeous knitted animals around the county town during the half-term holiday.

Hertford Town Council has once again joined forces with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters, the yarnbombers group behind the hugely popular town centre Christmas tree, poppy installation at Hertford Castle, previous trails to support the high street and the crocheted COVID-19 heroes and key workers.

The Noah’s Ark Town Centre Trail runs from Saturday, October 24 until Saturday, November 7, and whilst it been designed with children in mind, the knitted creations are sure to appeal to people of all ages.

Knitted Noah’s Ark paired animals will be hiding in shop windows around the town centre.

Among the creations are elephants, koalas, monkeys, lions, giraffes and many more.

The free themed trail has been created to encourage local residents and visitors to explore and discover the broad range of independent and national retailers within the county town.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ knitted Noah’s Ark animals will be a great addition to Hertford town centre shops as we head into winter.

“Whilst the trail will provide a good half-term activity for children, I am sure adults will also enjoy spotting the knitted animals around the town centre.”

To take part in the trail, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash, opposite Hertford Theatre, to pick up a trail map.

Children will need to match the shop with the animal hiding in the window, which has been created by members of the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters, in a minimum of 15 of the 20 businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, they will be able to collect a badge from the Town and Tourist Information Centre.

They can then submit the completed form into the red letter box in the shop for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

The rescheduled Hertford Arts Trail opens this weekend with pop-up art exhibitions dotted around the town for a month.

