Advanced search

Spot Noah’s Ark animals on trail around Hertford

PUBLISHED: 16:12 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 30 September 2020

The upcoming town centre Noah's Ark Trail takes place in Hertford during the half-term break. Picture: Hertford Town Council / Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.

The upcoming town centre Noah's Ark Trail takes place in Hertford during the half-term break. Picture: Hertford Town Council / Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.

Hertford Town Council / Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.

The animals went in two by two... A Noah’s Ark trail is coming to Hertford for the school half-term.

Mr and Mrs Giraffe are among the knitted animals you can see on the Noah's Ark Trail around Hertford during the half-term break. Picture: Hertford Town Council / the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.Mr and Mrs Giraffe are among the knitted animals you can see on the Noah's Ark Trail around Hertford during the half-term break. Picture: Hertford Town Council / the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.

Children and families will be able to follow a trail of gorgeous knitted animals around the county town during the half-term holiday.

Hertford Town Council has once again joined forces with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters, the yarnbombers group behind the hugely popular town centre Christmas tree, poppy installation at Hertford Castle, previous trails to support the high street and the crocheted COVID-19 heroes and key workers.

The Noah’s Ark Town Centre Trail runs from Saturday, October 24 until Saturday, November 7, and whilst it been designed with children in mind, the knitted creations are sure to appeal to people of all ages.

Knitted Noah’s Ark paired animals will be hiding in shop windows around the town centre.

Among the creations are elephants, koalas, monkeys, lions, giraffes and many more.

The free themed trail has been created to encourage local residents and visitors to explore and discover the broad range of independent and national retailers within the county town.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ knitted Noah’s Ark animals will be a great addition to Hertford town centre shops as we head into winter.

“Whilst the trail will provide a good half-term activity for children, I am sure adults will also enjoy spotting the knitted animals around the town centre.”

To take part in the trail, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash, opposite Hertford Theatre, to pick up a trail map.

Children will need to match the shop with the animal hiding in the window, which has been created by members of the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters, in a minimum of 15 of the 20 businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, they will be able to collect a badge from the Town and Tourist Information Centre.

They can then submit the completed form into the red letter box in the shop for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

The rescheduled Hertford Arts Trail opens this weekend with pop-up art exhibitions dotted around the town for a month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Leader of Hatfield Town Council ‘disgusted’ after investigation finds he breached ethics code by bullying

Hatfield councillor Lenny Brandon. Picture: Danny Loo

Spot Noah’s Ark animals on trail around Hertford

The upcoming town centre Noah's Ark Trail takes place in Hertford during the half-term break. Picture: Hertford Town Council / Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.

Nursery plans to be thrown out the window as Grade II listed Potters Bar pub could become just homes

The Green Man pub, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Numbers rise slightly in Welwyn Hatfield, but fall in Hertsmere. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Welwyn Garden City man details struggle with memory loss for Action on Brain Injury week

Darren from Welwyn Garden City suffered a brain injury in 2012. Picture: Supplied