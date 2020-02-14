New hangar set to open at de Havilland Aircraft Museum

A view from the mezzanine of the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

Visitors will get their first look at the large new display hangar and its collection of historic aircraft when the de Havilland Aircraft Museum opens its doors again this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sole-surviving DH Comet 1a moves into the new hangar at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin Sole-surviving DH Comet 1a moves into the new hangar at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin

Thanks to a near £2million grant from the National Lottery and donations from other supporters, the museum now offers an undercover experience where aviation enthusiasts can not only see but step inside some of the historic aircraft designed by the Hatfield-based de Havilland Aircraft Company.

The volunteer-run museum, in the former grounds of the Salisbury Hall Tudor mansion on the B556 road from South Mimms to London Colney, reopens for the new season on Sunday, February 16.

While parents are looking at the aircraft, children will have their own week-long special activities.

With the start of schools' half-term holiday, on Sunday, February 16 it will be Freedy the Magnificent Magician, plus Fabulous face paints, and conjuring up fantastical stories in story-time sessions.

The new site plan of the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies The new site plan of the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

For the whole week, until Sunday, February 23, youngsters can join in the 'Find the Winning Golden Aeroplane' competition and win an annual family season ticket.

They can also explore the exhibits in a new way, enter the 'Quizzical Quiz' as they move around the hangars, have fun dressing up and playing games, and make and take home their own wooden biplane.

The new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar is linked to the existing Walter Goldsmith Hangar - opened in 1982 by HM the Queen Mother - where visitors can see restoration work being carried out by teams of volunteers.

In the Aeroshop Café they can enjoy a new selection of hot and cold snacks and drinks, and browse the range of aircraft kits, aviation prints, books and magazines, museum-logoed clothing, confectionery and ice creams.

Waiting for its outer wingtips, the replica DH Comet Racer at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin Waiting for its outer wingtips, the replica DH Comet Racer at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin

For the first time the Hertfordshire museum is able to offer an exciting flexible space on the new hangar mezzanine floor which can be booked for corporate events, functions, conferences and meetings, local organisations and educational visits, plus a fully-fitted kitchen which can provide dining for up to 100 people.

The museum houses a collection of more than 20 aircraft, all designed and built by de Havilland, such as the world's first jet airliner the Comet, three WW2 multi-role Mosquitos, Tiger Moth and other historic biplanes, plus civil and military types.

For more information visit www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk or call 01727 826400.

One of a kind, the Cierva C.24 Autogyro, at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin One of a kind, the Cierva C.24 Autogyro, at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin

Prototype DH Mosquito W4050 at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin. Prototype DH Mosquito W4050 at de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Garry Lakin.