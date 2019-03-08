Advanced search

Get ready for Victorian Christmas Fair at Mill Green

PUBLISHED: 08:25 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 11 November 2019

Mill Green Museum in winter

Mill Green Museum in winter

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A popular Victorian Christmas Fair returns to Mill Green Museum later this month.

Step back in time at Mill Green's annual Victorian Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 24, from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be Victorian street sellers, commercial stalls, a variety of free children's activities around the heritage site, and carols being sung at the mill.

There's also the chance to have your photo taken dressed as Victorians, which will make the perfect keepsake.

Little ones can enjoy festive stories read by Mrs Christmas in the enchanted Welwyn Hatfield mill.

Hot chestnuts and Victorian street food will be on sale, with mulled wine for the grown-ups, hot chocolate and mince pies.

Museums manager Linda Dobbs said: "Come along and soak up the wonderful festive atmosphere at Mill Green's Victorian Fair, with plenty of seasonal treats and little bit of history on offer.

"This event is the perfect way for the whole family to get into the Christmas spirit, and you could even make a start with your Christmas shopping and pick up some crafty festive bargains."

Entry is £5 for adults, which includes admission to the mill and museum, and £1 for children 16 years and younger.

For more on Mill Green Museum and Mill, visit Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's website at https://welhat.gov.uk/mill-green

Most Read

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

£1million Welwyn Garden City footbridge plans given green light

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

Welwyn Garden City man loses 11-and-a-half stone in ‘life-changing’ transformation

Mike Jefferies from Welwyn Garden City lost 11 and a half stone with Slimming World. Picture: Supplied

Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

Most Read

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

£1million Welwyn Garden City footbridge plans given green light

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

Welwyn Garden City man loses 11-and-a-half stone in ‘life-changing’ transformation

Mike Jefferies from Welwyn Garden City lost 11 and a half stone with Slimming World. Picture: Supplied

Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Should we charge other county councils more to use our fire service?

One person was trapped in a car after it overturned on the clockwise M25 carriageway between Junction 22 and Junction 23, and was freed by the fire service.

Get ready for Victorian Christmas Fair at Mill Green

Mill Green Museum in winter

Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire to lead £2.2m research into social care services

The University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield is leading a study into health and social care services. Picture: University of Hertfordshire

Welwyn St Mary’s Primary School children enjoy ‘fantastic’ new playground

A new playground has been unveiled at Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. Picture: Welwyn St Mary's
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists