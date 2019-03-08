Get ready for Victorian Christmas Fair at Mill Green

Mill Green Museum in winter Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A popular Victorian Christmas Fair returns to Mill Green Museum later this month.

Step back in time at Mill Green's annual Victorian Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 24, from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be Victorian street sellers, commercial stalls, a variety of free children's activities around the heritage site, and carols being sung at the mill.

There's also the chance to have your photo taken dressed as Victorians, which will make the perfect keepsake.

Little ones can enjoy festive stories read by Mrs Christmas in the enchanted Welwyn Hatfield mill.

Hot chestnuts and Victorian street food will be on sale, with mulled wine for the grown-ups, hot chocolate and mince pies.

Museums manager Linda Dobbs said: "Come along and soak up the wonderful festive atmosphere at Mill Green's Victorian Fair, with plenty of seasonal treats and little bit of history on offer.

"This event is the perfect way for the whole family to get into the Christmas spirit, and you could even make a start with your Christmas shopping and pick up some crafty festive bargains."

Entry is £5 for adults, which includes admission to the mill and museum, and £1 for children 16 years and younger.

● For more on Mill Green Museum and Mill, visit Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's website at https://welhat.gov.uk/mill-green