Advanced search

Latest The New European

Potters Bar fireworks display at Little Heath School for Bonfire Night

PUBLISHED: 21:52 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 26 October 2019

There will be a bonfire at Little Heath School's annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies

There will be a bonfire at Little Heath School's annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies

Archant

Little Heath's annual fireworks display will take place two days before Bonfire Night this year.

Little Heath Primary will be hosting its annual fireworks display at the school on Sunday, November 3.

Gates to the fireworks night at the School Road, Potters Bar, site will open at 4.30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, and the display will start at 6pm.

Tickets for the family-friendly fireworks' display are on sale.

As well as the fireworks, there will be a barbecue and bar.

Advance prices are £20 family ticket, for two adults and two children, and £7 adult ticket (16 and over).

A child's ticket (under-16) cost £4, and children three and under go free.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/fireworksatlittleheath

● The Rotary Club of Brookmans Park will be hosting their firework display at Essendon Country Club on Saturday, November 2.

Gates to the Bedwell Park golf club open at 5pm, with the display taking place at 6.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £10, under-16s £5, and under-4s go free.

There will be a bar, hot food, glow toys and sweets

There will be plenty of free parking, and hard-standing for spectators.

Visit www.essendoncc.co.uk/news-events/firework-display for more details.

Visit Rotary Club of Brookmans Park at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1708

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Welwyn Garden City school gets new dining room to fit pupil capacity

Holwell Primary School has a new dining room. Picture: Supplied.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Welwyn Garden City school gets new dining room to fit pupil capacity

Holwell Primary School has a new dining room. Picture: Supplied.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar fireworks display at Little Heath School for Bonfire Night

There will be a bonfire at Little Heath School's annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Free fireworks display at Cassiobury Park in Watford for Bonfire Night

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Less funds for Hertfordshire’s NHS services if £5 million bailout is not repaid

The East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group may have to share the £5million bailout cost. Picture: Pixabay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists