Potters Bar fireworks display at Little Heath School for Bonfire Night

There will be a bonfire at Little Heath School's annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies Archant

Little Heath's annual fireworks display will take place two days before Bonfire Night this year.

Little Heath Primary will be hosting its annual fireworks display at the school on Sunday, November 3.

Gates to the fireworks night at the School Road, Potters Bar, site will open at 4.30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, and the display will start at 6pm.

Tickets for the family-friendly fireworks' display are on sale.

As well as the fireworks, there will be a barbecue and bar.

Advance prices are £20 family ticket, for two adults and two children, and £7 adult ticket (16 and over).

A child's ticket (under-16) cost £4, and children three and under go free.

● Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/fireworksatlittleheath

● The Rotary Club of Brookmans Park will be hosting their firework display at Essendon Country Club on Saturday, November 2.

Gates to the Bedwell Park golf club open at 5pm, with the display taking place at 6.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £10, under-16s £5, and under-4s go free.

There will be a bar, hot food, glow toys and sweets

There will be plenty of free parking, and hard-standing for spectators.

● Visit www.essendoncc.co.uk/news-events/firework-display for more details.

Visit Rotary Club of Brookmans Park at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1708