Lee Valley White Water Centre reopens

PUBLISHED: 13:41 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 05 August 2020

Family rafting at the Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor Bentall

Family rafting at the Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor Bentall

Eleanor Bentall

The Lee Valley White Water Centre – Hertfordshire’s Olympic venue – has reopened for business.

Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor BentallLee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor Bentall

The popular venue, which closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, is starting to reopen in a phased way with a host of exciting adrenaline filled activities.

From today – Wednesday, August 5 – visitors will be able to enjoy activities on the beautiful clear water of the lake and Legacy Loop white water course.

These include canoeing and kayaking, family rafting, the Water Wipeout inflatable obstacle course, Hot Dogs (two-person inflatable rafts), hydrospeeding, and stand up paddleboarding.

Bookings are now open at gowhitewater.co.uk for all these activities and for white water rafting on the Olympic Standard Competition Course, which starts on September 2.

Kayaking on the lake at Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor Bentall.Kayaking on the lake at Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor Bentall.

Jon Lea, Lee Valley White Water centre manager, said: “It’s been torture for us not being able to open the doors to the best white water centre in the world.

“We are all passionate about the activities we provide at the centre and love our customers – from people paddling on the lake for the first time, to those hurling themselves down the Olympic Standard Competition Course – we know this is a special place.

“We’ve examined every single part of how we work here and made lots of changes.

“Everything needs to be pre-booked, the access points to certain areas have changed, and activity capacities have reduced to help with social distancing.”

Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Mark Sims PhotographyLee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Mark Sims Photography

He added: “Whether you’re just popping into the café for a hot drink, taking your dog for a walk or participating in one of our many activities, safety is our top priority for all of our visitors.

“We’re sure our visitors will adapt to all the changes we have made, as everyone has been doing with many other aspects of our lives during this difficult time.

“I’m proud to say that what hasn’t changed is our determination to make sure you have the best possible time here and look forward to seeing the centre filled with visitors again.”

The centre is just north of the M25 at Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire, a 10-minute journey from Junctions 25 and 26.

Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Mark Sims PhotographyLee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Mark Sims Photography

To book and for more visitor information go to gowhitewater.co.uk

On the water at Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Mark SimsOn the water at Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Mark Sims

