Land of the Tigers opening date confirmed by Paradise Wildlife Park

Land of the Tigers is set to open at Paradise Wildlife Park on October 3. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park

A new tiger habitat is finally set to open at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New tiger attraction Land of the Tigers will finally open at Paradise Wildlife Park on Saturday, October 3. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park New tiger attraction Land of the Tigers will finally open at Paradise Wildlife Park on Saturday, October 3. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

A new tiger habitat is finally set to open at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Land of the Tigers will open for visitors from Saturday, October 3.

The attraction is the first tiger habitat in the country to house Amur tigers with a pool viewing area.

The pool is deep enough for both tigers, Aleena and Siberia, to be fully submerged underwater.

Managers at the wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, have also installed a bespoke underwater viewing area so that families can watch both tigers swim and play underwater.

The whole habitat is centred around the illegal logging trade, complete with large containers for visitors to walk through and view the tigers in.

A PWP spokesperson said: “We hope it brings some awareness to how devastating deforestation and the logging trade is to the wild population of Amur tigers, with less than 500 left in the wild.”

Pre-book tickets at www.pwpark.com