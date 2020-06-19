Advanced search

Chance to visit Knebworth House’s gardens at twilight

PUBLISHED: 18:48 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 19 June 2020

Knebworth House is launching twilight garden visits. Picture: Edward Lytton Cobbold

Edward Lytton Cobbold

Knebworth House is offering visitors the chance to enjoy the estate’s gardens at twilight next week.

Have you been shielding but would like a relaxing evening out?

On Thursday, June 25, Knebworth House will be offering an opportunity to enjoy the 28-acre gardens at twilight.

Visitors will be able to stroll through the gardens between 5pm and 7pm while enjoying the early evening sun and summer blooms.

You can also enjoy a takeaway glass of wine or mini bottle of Prosecco from the takeaway tea room.

Pre-booking online is essential and there is limited capacity.

Season ticket holders are also required to book, but will not be charged.

Popular features of the 28 acres now include a maze, the organically run walled kitchen garden, the Gertrude Jekyll Herb Garden and the Dinosaur Trail, where 72 life-sized dinosaurs can be found grazing amongst the rhododendrons and the redwoods.

Exploring the woodland paths, children can learn about the T-Rex, the woolly mammoth and other fascinating prehistoric creatures.

During these difficult times, the health and safety of visitors and staff will remain of utmost importance to Knebworth management, who have implemented strict practices to safeguard all on site.

Measures include making hand sanitiser available on site for staff and visitor use, and enhanced cleaning regimes.

The situation is being monitored daily and Knebworth House’s website and social media channels will be updated as required.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com

