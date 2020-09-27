Knebworth House ‘working hard’ to keep park open during coronavirus outbreak

Knebworth House, Park & Gardens is hoping to stay open for the 2020 season. Picture: Knebworth Estates

Tourist attraction Knebworth House, Park & Gardens is working hard to remain open during the current coronavirus crisis to give families a safe space to visit.

The view of Knebworth House from the Watchman’s Tower. Picture: Knebworth Estates The view of Knebworth House from the Watchman’s Tower. Picture: Knebworth Estates

Lytton Enterprises is endeavouring to keep the historic Hertfordshire estate open at weekends, bank holidays and school holidays between March 21 and September 27, 2020.

Managers at Knebworth House, Park & Gardens are keen to offer an open space for families and children to enjoy the fresh air in the spring and summer months ahead.

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We will keep Knebworth Park open as best as we can and will do our utmost to safeguard the situation so that visitors and season ticket holders may use the facilities.

“This also enables us to keep jobs going and businesses open.

“There will be alterations, and we may not be able to offer all facilities all the time, but we will do our best and work with the guidelines issued by Public Health England and the Government.

“Come and enjoy the country park and have a picnic in the 250 acres of parkland and see the spring blooms in the formal gardens.

“Thank you very much for your ongoing support as we navigate our business through this difficult time.”

The popular Hertfordshire destination wants everyone to enjoy a wonderful day out in challenging times.

The spacious Knebworth estate includes 250 acres of rolling parkland, which is perfect for ball games and picnics.

The Adventure Playground with Fort Knebworth is another family favourite where children can play together within a controlled environment in the fresh air.

The 28 acres of gardens including the Dinosaur Trail is a great location to watch the seasonal flowers bloom, while children can follow the trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs through the wilderness garden.

Knebworth House, Park & Gardens would like to reassure all visitors that they are adhering to all guidelines issued by Public Health England and the Government in relation to coronavirus.

Knebworth House, Park & Gardens is hoping to stay open for the 2020 season. Picture: Knebworth Estates

The COVID-19 situation is being monitored daily, and the estate’s website and social media channels will be updated as the situation changes.

In a statement released on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Knebworth House, Park & Gardens said: “During these difficult and uncertain times the health and safety of our visitors and staff will remain of utmost importance to us.

“We have therefore implemented strict practices to safeguard all on site.”

These measures include:

• Making hand sanitiser available on site for staff and visitor use.

• Displaying clear signage throughout the site advising staff and visitors to wash their hands regularly and follow the catch it, kill it, bin it guidelines.

• Enhanced cleaning regimes.

• Welcoming visitors with a smile instead of a handshake.

Knebworth House, Park & Gardens is hoping to stay open for the 2020 season. Picture: Knebworth Estates Knebworth House, Park & Gardens is hoping to stay open for the 2020 season. Picture: Knebworth Estates

• Social distancing measures.

The attraction also asks visitors to follow Government advice and remain at home if you have any symptoms.

It will be possible to transfer pre-booked tickets to another day later in the season.

For more information visit www.knebworthhouse.com or contact the Estate Office on 01438 812 661.