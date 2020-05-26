Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

Knebworth House is to reopen its formal gardens and the dinosaur trail this week.

The herb garden at Knebworth House The herb garden at Knebworth House

From tomorrow (Wednesday, May 27), the gardens and dinosaur trail will be opening daily from 11am to 4pm.

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We are really looking forward to safely welcoming back our season ticket holders and public visitors to Knebworth House Gardens from Wednesday following the recent Government directive to enable us to do so.

“We’ve missed our visitors and can’t wait for them to be able to enjoy the gardens again, which are looking particularly beautiful at this time of year.

“We like so many others had to close for the early season, but with the new directive and our enhanced health and safety system in place, we look forward to restarting now and will also look to extend later into the year.”

Entry will cost £7 per person, and £25 for a family of four ticket.

Pre-booking online is essential with time slots of 11am to 1.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm available for access to the formal gardens and dinosaur trail.

Season ticket holders are also required to book a time slot, but will not be charged.

Paying ticketed visitors are welcome to use the parkland for games and picnics outside of their allotted garden time slot between 11am and 4pm.

Knebworth’s Adventure Playground remains closed until further notice.

During these difficult times, the health and safety of visitors and staff will remain of utmost importance to management, who have implemented strict practices to safeguard all on site, including:

• Making hand sanitiser available on site for staff and visitor use.

• Displaying clear signage throughout the site advising staff and visitors to wash their hands regularly and follow the catch it, kill it, bin it guidelines.

• Enhanced cleaning regimes.

• Welcoming visitors with a smile instead of a handshake.

• Social distancing measures.

• One-way system around the formal gardens.

• Limited capacity.

Knebworth House is keen to offer a safe space for families to enjoy the summer months ahead.

The 28 acres of gardens including the dinosaur trail is a great location to watch the seasonal flowers bloom while children can follow the trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs through the wilderness garden.

The Adventure Playground with Fort Knebworth will remain closed to all visitors at this time.

Updates of any changes will be available on the estate’s website.

The COVID-19 situation is being monitored daily by Lytton Enterprises, and the Hertfordshire stately home’s website and social media channels will be updated as the situation changes.

The attraction does, however, ask visitors to follow Government advice and remain at home if you have any symptoms.

It will be possible to transfer pre-booked tickets to another day later in the season.

Visit www.knebworthhouse.com for more information and to book tickets.