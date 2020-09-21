Knebworth House extends 2020 open season into October

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Knebworth House Knebworth House

Knebworth House has extended its 2020 visitor season to include weekends in October and the school half-term holiday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

As a thank you to visitors and season ticket holders for their continued support this year, managers at Knebworth House have extended their 2020 open season for the first time.

Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail will now be open weekends in October and daily during half-term, which runs from October 26 to November 1.

The 28 acres of gardens, including the Dinosaur Trail, is a great location to watch the colours change through autumn while children can follow the trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs through the wilderness garden.

Ticket for October are now on sale.

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We are really pleased to be able to extend our season and open the park, gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail in October.

“The gardens are wonderful in the autumn as the colours begin to change, and the leave crunch beneath your feet.

“It has been a difficult year for tourist attractions, but our season ticket holders have been very supportive, this is a great way of thanking them.”

Over the October half-term, Knebworth Gardens will be decorated for the season with pumpkins.

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

Visitors are also encouraged to come in fancy dress.

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be open offering a range of seasonal treats.

Tickets are on sale now. Pre-booking online is essential at this time.

Each ticket is valid for a full open day at the Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail between the opening hours of 11am and 4pm.

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

Knebworth House itself will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season, and some play equipment will be out of use until further easement is issued.

During these difficult times the health and safety of visitors and staff still remain of utmost importance to management, who have implemented practices to safeguard all on site including:

• Making hand sanitiser available on site for staff and visitor use.

You may also want to watch:

• Displaying clear signage throughout the site advising staff and visitors to wash their hands regularly and follow the catch it, kill it, bin it guidelines.

• Enhanced cleaning regimes.

• Welcoming visitors with a smile instead of a handshake.

• Social distancing measures and signage.

The Giant's Chairl at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House The Giant's Chairl at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

• Limited capacity.

• Face covering worn in the gift shop.

• The bouncy castle, drop slides and maze will remain closed.

• Takeaway tea, coffee and food offers.

The COVID-19 situation is being monitored daily by management and Knebworth House’s website and social media channels will be updated if the situation changes.

The attraction does, however, ask visitors to follow Government advice and remain at home if you have any symptoms.

Admission costs £10 per person, or £36 for a family of four.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com.