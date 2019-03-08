Join In

Medieval jousting and Easter Trail set for Knebworth House

Jousting will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this Easter. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House. Supplied by Knebworth House

Historic Knebworth House has opened for the 2019 visitor season with medieval jousting and the popular Easter Trail among this month’s forthcoming events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Knebworth House has reopened for the 2019 visitor season. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House. Knebworth House has reopened for the 2019 visitor season. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House.

After reopening for the new visitor season last month, Knebworth House, gardens, park, adventure playground and dinosaur trail will now be open to the public on weekends, bank holidays and school holidays until September 29, 2019.

The park, gardens, adventure playground, dinosaur trail and tea room are open from 11am, with Knebworth House opening at noon.

• READ MORE: Autism-friendly early opening day at Knebworth House

The gardens at Knebworth House. [Picture: Chris Orange] The gardens at Knebworth House. [Picture: Chris Orange]

The Raj Exhibition is open from 1.15pm.

Last admission for all areas is 4pm for a 5pm close.

• What’s on at Knebworth House this year?

Here’s a guide to five things to do and see at Knebworth over the coming months.

The whole family will be kept entertained this summer at Knebworth House, Park & Gardens with a host of amazing events to enjoy, starting with two annual Easter favourites.

• The Easter Trail is back by popular demand this year on Good Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

Children can follow the Easter Trail symbols hidden around the garden’s spring flowers, within the Edwardian maze, and among the 72 life-sized dinosaurs.

• On Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, April 21 and April 22, Knebworth’s annual Easter medieval jousting event will be taking place, at no additional charge to the regular entry fee.

The crowd will be encouraged to cheer and jeer The Knights of Arkley as they demonstrate their skills in combat.

There are two scheduled jousting displays on both days, at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, subject to weather.

• Next month sees the annual Hertfordshire Garden Show taking place in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, May 4, Sunday, May 5, and May Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

With over 100 exhibitors, there will be a wide variety of goods on display including garden furniture, water features, hot tubs, tools and sculptures to provide plenty of garden inspiration for the months ahead.

• DogFest, the ultimate festival for dogs, is back at Knebworth Park the following weekend on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

• On May 16 and May 17 there will be a unique opportunity to tour the historic house at night on the Ghost Tour & Bat Walk, part of the Museums at Night initiative.

Hear tales of the unexplainable incidents, and visit areas where the house’s resident presences have been detected.

Gates open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Refreshments – soup, a sandwich and hot drinks – will be served at Knebworth Barns.

• For more information and to book advance tickets, visit the Knebworth House website.