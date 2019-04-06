Autism-friendly early opening at Knebworth House

There will be an autism-friendly early opening at Knebworth House during the Easter holidays for families with children and adults on the autistic spectrum, with learning disabilities or sensory and communication disorders. Picture: Rob Ryder Rob Ryder

A popular Hertfordshire tourist attraction will be holding an autism-friendly early opening during the Easter holidays.

The glorious gardens at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Casey Gutteridge / CPG Photography Ltd. The glorious gardens at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Casey Gutteridge / CPG Photography Ltd.

Knebworth House, Park, Gardens & Adventure Playground will be opening early at 9.30am on Monday, April 15 for families with children and adults on the autistic spectrum, with learning disabilities or sensory and communication disorders.

A spokeswoman for the historic Hertfordshire stately home said: “We hope this will give families the chance to enjoy our facilities in a quieter, more peaceful environment.”

This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the 28-acres of tranquil formal gardens, spacious deer park, Dinosaur Trail with 72 life-sized prehistoric creatures, gift shop, relaxing Garden Terrace Tea Room and the Adventure Playground.

The playground was designed with a strong consideration of inclusion for all, such as a roundabout with its own wheelchair station, a nest swing and sensory equipment, without the loud and busy crowds.

A walk through tour of Knebworth House will be available at noon before the public tours.

To attend, simply buy a Park & Gardens admission ticket for April 15 either online or at the gate on the day.

The Park, Gardens and Adventure Playground will be open as usual to the general public from 11am.

But visitors attending the autism-friendly early opening are welcome to stay until close at 5pm.

Tickets cost £10 per person, or a group of four can purchase a family ticket for £36.

You can save 10 per cent by booking your admission tickets online via the Knebworth House website.

Park and Gardens entry is free for season ticket holders and children under three.

Knebworth House tickets can be purchased at a supplement of £4 for adults, and £3.50 for senior citizens / children.

Entrance is directly off Junction 7 of the A1(M) near Stevenage.

• For more information, or to buy tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com or phone the Estate Office on 01438 812661.