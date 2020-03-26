Knebworth House, Park and Gardens closed amid coronavirus outbreak

Knebworth House from the Watchman's Tower. Knebworth Park is closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Knebworth Estate Knebworth Estate

Knebworth House, Park and Gardens will remain closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

The Hertfordshire stately home posted a coronavirus update on its Instagram page last week notifying visitors that the estate is now shut.

The post read: “As of Monday 23rd March, Knebworth House, Park and Gardens closed following Government directive during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We look forward to welcoming you all back later in our 2020 season, and will promote that as soon as we can.

“Thank you very much for your support at this time.”

A number of events at Knebworth Park, including the popular Easter Trail and May’s DogFest, have also been cancelled.

READ MORE: DogFest South 2020 cancelled at Knebworth

Organisers of The Great British Food Festival have also put back their foodie event until Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23.

Knebworth House, Park and Gardens was also due to take part in the Herts Big Weekend this coming weekend.

That event on April 4 and April 5 has also been postponed.

An update on the Big Weekend website states: “Due to the unprecedented events we are experiencing at the moment, the Big Weekend is on hold.

“We don’t want to cancel; however, we also have the safety of the public and businesses at the forefront of our minds, we hope to go ahead at some point.

“Thank you for your patience. We will provide updates as we know more.”

In a message posted on the Visit Herts website, chief executive Deirdre Wells OBE said: “We know that there is a huge amount of uncertainty right now.

“We also know that the reason you usually come to our channels is for a dose of inspiration, a hint of escapism, and ideas on the very best ways to spend your free time across our county.

“Making a trip out of the house to explore will be difficult for many of you over the coming weeks, and we want you to stay safe.

“But, here at Visit Herts, we are still committed to sharing with you everything that’s great about our little corner of the world.

“That’s why you may see some changes to the content we’ll be posting; with more of a focus on supporting our local businesses, sharing a few things to look forward to, and providing a little distraction during times where you may be stuck indoors.

“We’ll be championing Hertfordshire’s independent businesses, keeping you up to date with great stories from our community – and above all else, continuing to share incredible photos from across the county which we hope will put a smile on your face.”

For the latest from Knebworth House, visit www.knebworthhouse.com

Go to www.visitherts.co.uk for more on Visit Herts.