Knebworth House and Adventure Playground set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 12:17 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 30 June 2020

Knebworth House will be reopening to the public on July 4. Picture: Rob Ryder

Rob Ryder

Knebworth House and the park’s adventure playground will reopen to visitors this weekend.

The historic Hertfordshire estate’s 28 acres of gardens successfully reopened to visitors, with social distancing and health and safety measures in place, on Wednesday, May 27.

Following the recent Government directive, Knebworth House and the Adventure Playground including Fort Knebworth can now open, alongside the gardens and Dinosaur Trail.

From Saturday, July 4, the majority of Knebworth House’s attractions including the house, park, gardens, Dinosaur Trail and Adventure Playground will be open again to visitors.

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We are really looking forward to safely welcoming our season ticket holders and public visitors to the house and Adventure Playground from Saturday, July 4.

“The reopening of our gardens and Dinosaur Trail has gone extremely well, so we are thrilled to be reopening more attractions.

“We are working hard and proactively to enable continued safe access, retain employment and our business.

“Thank you very much for your ongoing support.”

Pre-booking online is essential with time slots of 11am to 2pm, and 2pm to 5pm available for access to the formal gardens and Dinosaur Trail.

The ticket is valid for the full day for use at the park and Adventure Playground between the opening hours of 11am and 5pm.

Fort Knebworth will have limited capacity, and will be monitored by staff counting in and out visitors.

Some of the play equipment will be out of use until further notice.

A separate ticket will need to be purchased to access Knebworth House itself.

Access to the gardens, Dinosaur Trail, Knebworth Park and Adventure Playground will be included in this ticket.

The stately home will open from noon to 5pm.

Season ticket holders, RHS members and Historic Houses members are also required to book a time slot, but will not be charged.

During these difficult times, the health and safety of visitors and staff remains of utmost importance to Knebworth management, who have implemented strict practices to safeguard all on site.

These include hand sanitiser being made readily available, enhanced cleaning regimes, and social distancing measures and signage.

A one-way system has been introduced around Knebworth House and the gift shop.

The bouncy castle, drop slides and maze will remain closed though.

Entry is £10 per person, or £14 per person for a Knebworth House ticket.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com.

