Drive along to Knebworth Classic Motor Show this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend Knebworth House

Motoring history will be brought to life at Knebworth House for all the family to enjoy this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 29th Classic Motor Show at Knebworth Park will be hosted over the August Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Featuring classic cars, vintage vehicles and magnificent motors, the show will be open from 10am to 5pm, with last admission at 4pm, when the motoring activities will start to wind down.

Running alongside the Knebworth Classic Motor Show will be the Archant-backed Hertfordshire Motor Show.

The annual show will once again feature a wide selection of intriguing stands from local main dealerships, and each day up to 1,000 classic and collectable vehicles will be taking part in a fantastic array of static displays and the live action in the show arena.

The arena will host a series of parades, the 'Decibel Duel' and interviews during the two days, with historic vehicles enthusiast Brian Paige the commentator for 2019.

There will be stunning parades of saloons, sports cars, American muscle cars, commercial vehicles, military machines and classic motorcycles.

Tickets booked online before the day of the event qualify for a 10 per cent discount off the full price of £10 for ages three and above, or £36 for a family ticket/group of four.

Tickets at full price will be available at the gate on the day.

Knebworth Park & Gardens entry is free for season ticket holders and children under three.

Knebworth House tickets can be purchased at a supplement of £4 for adults, £3.50 for senior citizens and children.

You may also want to watch:

It will be a great day out for the whole family with the price of Park & Gardens admission including the Classic Motor Show event, the Garden Sculpture Exhibition, the exciting adventure playground with Fort Knebworth, the maze, the 250-acre Park, 28-acres of formal gardens and the trail of 72 life-sized prehistoric creatures.

● For more information, visit the Knebworth House website at www.knebworthhouse.com