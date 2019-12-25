Advanced search

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

PUBLISHED: 15:17 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 December 2019

The annual John Lewis clearance event will open in store after Christmas, having gone live online on Christmas Eve.

The John Lewis & Partners store in Welwyn Garden City will be closed on Wednesday, December 25 - Christmas Day - and on Thursday, December 26, Boxing Day.

The department store in Bridge Road, WGC, will reopen to shoppers on Friday, December 27 at 9pm - when the in store clearance sale will start.

The traditional sale goes live on the John Lewis website at 5pm on Christmas Eve - Tuesday, December 24.

JOHN LEWIS CHRISTMAS OPENING HOURS

- John Lewis, Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Friday, December 27: 9am to 7pm.

Saturday, December 28: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday, December 29: 11am to 5pm (open for browsing only from 10.30am to 11am).

- Your local store not listed? Visit the John Lewis store finder at www.johnlewis.com/our-shops to find opening times of other branches around the country this Christmas and New Year.

