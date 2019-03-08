Celebrity chef James Martin to cook at countryside festival in Hatfield

Celebrity chef James Martin is coming to Hatfield this summer and will be cooking for VIP package holders at The Game Fair 2019 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Times. Archant

Celebrity chef James Martin will be cooking up a storm at a countryside festival in Hatfield this summer.

Hatfield House will host The Game Fair for the second time this summer. Picture: Hatfield House. Hatfield House will host The Game Fair for the second time this summer. Picture: Hatfield House.

Recently seen in James Martin’s Great British Adventure on ITV, one of the country’s favourite chefs will be adding his culinary flair to The Game Fair VIP experience at Hatfield House in July.

The Game Fair – a three-day festival of the great British countryside – returns to the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Passionate about food and sourcing the very best ingredients, James Martin will be cooking exclusively for VIP package holders within the prestigious Game Fair Enclosure.

The menu will feature game and sustainably sourced produce from the British countryside.

Born in Malton, North Yorkshire, and raised on a farm, James is a country lad, born and bred.

“My passion for food began when my father took the role of catering manager at the Castle Howard estate,” he said.

“It is a great privilege to be appearing as the celebrity chef at such a prestigious countryside event as The Game Fair.

“I love the British countryside, a source of so many natural flavours which inspire creativity in the kitchen.

“I look forward to creating this year’s menu.”

Over the past 22 years, James Martin has presented some of the most popular cooking shows on TV, including BBC series Saturday Kitchen and Saturday Morning with James Martin on ITV, and published 18 bestselling books.

Outside of the kitchen he is a massive dog lover and owns two dogs, Ralph and Cooper.

VIP Silver, Gold and Platinum package holders at the 2019 Game Fair receive exclusive benefits such as their very own private bar and restaurant, the chance to mingle with James Martin between sittings and, of course, the best seat in the house to enjoy the daily entertainment in the Main Arena.

Gemma Payne, head of marketing at The Game Fair, said: “James Martin is the perfect fit for The Game Fair as a true countryman.

“His passion for British produce and game resonates with our audience and we are so pleased that he will be joining us again to celebrate the very best that our treasured countryside has to offer.”

This summer’s countryside festival will be the second time The Game Fair has been held at Hatfield House after making its debut there in 2017.

• For more about The Game Fair, and to buy tickets, visit www.thegamefair.org