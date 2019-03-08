Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Celebrity chef James Martin to cook at countryside festival in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 18:28 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 07 April 2019

Celebrity chef James Martin is coming to Hatfield this summer and will be cooking for VIP package holders at The Game Fair 2019 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Celebrity chef James Martin is coming to Hatfield this summer and will be cooking for VIP package holders at The Game Fair 2019 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Archant

Celebrity chef James Martin will be cooking up a storm at a countryside festival in Hatfield this summer.

Hatfield House will host The Game Fair for the second time this summer. Picture: Hatfield House.Hatfield House will host The Game Fair for the second time this summer. Picture: Hatfield House.

Recently seen in James Martin’s Great British Adventure on ITV, one of the country’s favourite chefs will be adding his culinary flair to The Game Fair VIP experience at Hatfield House in July.

The Game Fair – a three-day festival of the great British countryside – returns to the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Largest show garden ever attempted’ to be built at Hatfield House

Passionate about food and sourcing the very best ingredients, James Martin will be cooking exclusively for VIP package holders within the prestigious Game Fair Enclosure.

The menu will feature game and sustainably sourced produce from the British countryside.

Born in Malton, North Yorkshire, and raised on a farm, James is a country lad, born and bred.

“My passion for food began when my father took the role of catering manager at the Castle Howard estate,” he said.

“It is a great privilege to be appearing as the celebrity chef at such a prestigious countryside event as The Game Fair.

“I love the British countryside, a source of so many natural flavours which inspire creativity in the kitchen.

“I look forward to creating this year’s menu.”

Over the past 22 years, James Martin has presented some of the most popular cooking shows on TV, including BBC series Saturday Kitchen and Saturday Morning with James Martin on ITV, and published 18 bestselling books.

Outside of the kitchen he is a massive dog lover and owns two dogs, Ralph and Cooper.

VIP Silver, Gold and Platinum package holders at the 2019 Game Fair receive exclusive benefits such as their very own private bar and restaurant, the chance to mingle with James Martin between sittings and, of course, the best seat in the house to enjoy the daily entertainment in the Main Arena.

Gemma Payne, head of marketing at The Game Fair, said: “James Martin is the perfect fit for The Game Fair as a true countryman.

“His passion for British produce and game resonates with our audience and we are so pleased that he will be joining us again to celebrate the very best that our treasured countryside has to offer.”

This summer’s countryside festival will be the second time The Game Fair has been held at Hatfield House after making its debut there in 2017.

• For more about The Game Fair, and to buy tickets, visit www.thegamefair.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Caravan torched and two cars damaged in Welwyn Garden City arson attack

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Caravan torched and two cars damaged in Welwyn Garden City arson attack

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Celebrity chef James Martin to cook at countryside festival in Hatfield

Celebrity chef James Martin is coming to Hatfield this summer and will be cooking for VIP package holders at The Game Fair 2019 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Musical Our House to bring Madness’ hits to St Albans stage

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Sonia Magan.

Potters Bar heroes honoured in civic awards

Award winners and Mayor Brenda Batten at the Hertsmere Civic Awards 2019. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography Ltd

On-fire Potters Bar Town stun Harlow to move closer to safety

Dernell Wynter started and finished the scoring for Potters Bar Town at Harlow. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Medieval jousting and Easter Trail set for Knebworth House

Jousting will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this Easter. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists