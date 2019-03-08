Farmyard fun and much more at annual Hertfordshire County Show

Piglet racing at Hertfordshire County Show. Picture: Richard Washbrooke Richard Washbrooke

The annual Hertfordshire County Show takes place this late May bank holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Atkinson Action Horses will be in action at the Hertfordshire County Show Atkinson Action Horses will be in action at the Hertfordshire County Show

Spectacular arena attractions, cute animals, showstopping demos, and food, glorious food - it can only be the annual Hertfordshire County Show.

More than 30,000 people are expected to pitch up at the Herts County Showground in Redbourn over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

A two-day celebration of the best that Herts has to offer, there's a veritable feast of activities for the whole family to enjoy - and that's before you've ventured into the extensive food marquees.

Headlining in the Jubilee Arena will be Atkinson Action Horses, a stunt and liberty display team never before seen in Herts, although you might have watched them on TV in Poldark or Victoria.

See birds of prey at the Hertfordshire County Show. Picture: Richard Washbrooke See birds of prey at the Hertfordshire County Show. Picture: Richard Washbrooke

The Hertfordshire Farmers will also be taking centre stage with their Fantastic Forklifts display you won't see anywhere else in the country.

New in the Countryside Area will be the Dog and Duck Show, joining the hilarious Sheep Show, bassets and beagles.

While in the Village Green, there will be a BMX display with the opportunity to join in, as well as live music and theatre performances.

Make sure you stay down there to see a world record tractor pull attempt on the Saturday, or see them in the Jubilee Arena on the Sunday.

The Hertfordshire County Show The Hertfordshire County Show

You may also want to watch:

And did we mention pig racing will be back in the Hertfordshire Farmyard?

The Hertfordshire County Show is the ultimate day out for all members of the family - from those who just want to sit back, relax and take in some music, to the extreme sports lovers, to the shopaholics.

● For more details, visit https://hertsshow.com