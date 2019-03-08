Farmyard fun and much more at annual Hertfordshire County Show
PUBLISHED: 11:40 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 24 May 2019
Richard Washbrooke
The annual Hertfordshire County Show takes place this late May bank holiday weekend.
Spectacular arena attractions, cute animals, showstopping demos, and food, glorious food - it can only be the annual Hertfordshire County Show.
More than 30,000 people are expected to pitch up at the Herts County Showground in Redbourn over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.
A two-day celebration of the best that Herts has to offer, there's a veritable feast of activities for the whole family to enjoy - and that's before you've ventured into the extensive food marquees.
Headlining in the Jubilee Arena will be Atkinson Action Horses, a stunt and liberty display team never before seen in Herts, although you might have watched them on TV in Poldark or Victoria.
The Hertfordshire Farmers will also be taking centre stage with their Fantastic Forklifts display you won't see anywhere else in the country.
New in the Countryside Area will be the Dog and Duck Show, joining the hilarious Sheep Show, bassets and beagles.
While in the Village Green, there will be a BMX display with the opportunity to join in, as well as live music and theatre performances.
Make sure you stay down there to see a world record tractor pull attempt on the Saturday, or see them in the Jubilee Arena on the Sunday.
You may also want to watch:
And did we mention pig racing will be back in the Hertfordshire Farmyard?
The Hertfordshire County Show is the ultimate day out for all members of the family - from those who just want to sit back, relax and take in some music, to the extreme sports lovers, to the shopaholics.
