Organisers postpone Herts Auto Show in Welwyn Garden City due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 18:21 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 14 March 2020

A previous Herts Auto Show at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied

An annual motor show in Welwyn Garden City has been postponed as a result of the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Organisers of the Herts Auto Show have confirmed May's event will be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular car show hosted by Steve Parrish was due to take place at Stanborough Park on Sunday, May 10.

No new date has been announced yet.

An update on the Herts Auto Show's Facebook page said: 'As we all know due to the coronavirus pandemic the coming weeks and months are going to be challenging times for everyone.

'It is with great disappointment that due to the escalating number of people contracting the virus and with the projected peak to be around April / May we have had to make the unfortunate decision to postpone our show on 10th May.

'This hasn't been an easy decision to make but the health and safety of all our attendees will always be our main priority.

'We would like to say thank you to everyone for your continued support.'

Organisers postpone Herts Auto Show in Welwyn Garden City due to coronavirus pandemic

