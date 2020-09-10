Scarecrow festival coming to Hertford

Hertford Scarecrow Festival is due to start on Saturday, September 19 and run until Sunday, September 27. Picture: Michel Stockman, supplied by Hertford Town Council Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Look out for scarecrows in Hertford later this month on a free trail around the town centre.

A new event on the social calendar is the upcoming Hertford Scarecrow Festival, which starts on Saturday, September 19 and runs until Sunday, September 27.

Hertford Town Council has teamed up with local businesses and organisations to bring a new feature to the town centre this September, with a Scarecrow Festival.

Businesses will display their scarecrows in shop windows throughout the town centre, while some will be displayed in the Moat Garden of historic Hertford Castle.

Trail maps will be displayed in the town noticeboards, and at the Hertford Town & Tourist Information Centre.

They can also be downloaded from the Hertford Town Council website.

You can also pick up a copy from the leaflet dispensers around the Hertford Castle grounds.

The trail is free of charge, and the best display, as voted for by a panel of judges, will win a prize.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “This is something new for Hertford town centre this month, and will be a great additional reason for people of all ages to explore the town.

“I hope we will see lots of photos of the Hertford scarecrows shared on social media, and people will enjoy seeing them as they shop in Hertford.

“Thank you to all the businesses and organisations taking part.”

The trail will take participants on a route around the town centre where they can explore the shops and attractions.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to support those taking part whilst in the town centre, which has a diverse and unique selection of shops and businesses offering everything for your home, garden, hobbies, interests, entertainment and family.

Organisations and businesses participating in the event are Toni & Guy Hertford, Mudlarks Café, Fred & Ginger Hair Hertford, Hertford House, Love Flowers, Lanes Estate Agents, Gingerlillie Boutique, Twisted Willows, Direct Mobility, Hertford St Andrew’s Church, Hertford Town & Tourist Information Centre, and Bircherley Green Store, displaying at Hertford Castle.