Discover Hertford at heritage weekend walks, talks and open days

Discover historic Hertford's buildings this weekend as part of the national Heritage Open Days event.

The county town of Hertfordshire is steeped with history, from its once royal castle to the architectural mix of six centuries in St Andrew Street.

It is home to the oldest purpose-built Quaker meeting house, runs a successful 1,200-year-old market and even houses one of prolific architect W.N. Ashbee's finest creations.

As part of the national Heritage Open Days, Hertford Town Council has organised a weekend of free activities, building open days, discounts, walks and trails for Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of the council's development and leisure committee, said: "Hertford has a wealth of historic and interesting buildings, and the Heritage Weekend is the perfect opportunity to explore them and learn more about our town's rich history."

Hertford Castle will be open free of charge from noon to 4pm on Sunday.

The castle grounds will be transformed into a medieval encampment, where Vikings will roam the land entertaining crowds with battle scenes.

There will be fire breathing, archery and falconry flying displays, along with a bouncy castle, face painting, bar, barbecue and storytelling.

Hertford Museum will also be holding an open day at the Seed Warehouse from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, September 14.

Visitors will be able to visit free of charge and discover a wealth of collection in storage.

Locals and visitors can also explore and shop at Hertford Farmers' Market on Saturday.

Many other historical buildings will open across the Heritage Open Days, including St Leonard's Church, The Friends Meeting House, St Andrew's Church, St Mary's Church in Hertingfordbury, and All Saints Church.

There are three free of charge trails and walks for visitors to enjoy over the weekend, including the self-guided Hertford Blue Plaque Heritage Trail (a permanent trail) and the Hertford Heritage Photo Trail (running until September 15).

A ticketed free guided walk called 'Buildings of Delight' where visitors will explore a range of architectural buildings will be running on Sunday, September 15 at 10am and 2pm.

In addition, the ticketed 'Story Walk Tales from the Hart' guided walk will take place on Saturday, September 15 at multiple times throughout the day which covers gruesome stories of the last witch, the murderous pie man, the Siege at Hertford Castle and many more.

Tickets are £6 per person for adults, and £3 for children under 12.

Visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre or call 01992 584322 for information on the Walks and Trails, to book an event and pick up trail maps.

For more information about the Hertford Heritage Weekend please visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events