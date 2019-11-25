Hertford gets into the Christmas spirit

Performers singing at the Hertford Christmas Gala. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council Hertford Town Council

Hertford enjoyed a festive weekend to begin the Christmas season.

The Hertford Yarn Bombed Christmas tree. Picture: Steve Beeston The Hertford Yarn Bombed Christmas tree. Picture: Steve Beeston

The annual Hertford Christmas Gala took place on Friday, November 22, followed by the Shop Hertford discounted shopping event the next day.

Both events were organised by Hertford Town Council, and were sponsored by Duffield Harrison Solicitors and McCarthy & Stone.

Disney characters including Olaf from Frozen and Mickey and Minnie Mouse greeted visitors, festive craft, food stalls and fairground rides took over the town centre streets, while Santa met over 200 children in his grottos at Mudlarks Garden Café and Hertford Museum.

Santa also made it up on stage to help the mayor with the Christmas lights switch on.

Hertford Christmas Gala. Picturel: supplied by Hertford Town Council / Steve Beeston Hertford Christmas Gala. Picturel: supplied by Hertford Town Council / Steve Beeston

A surprise giant knitted, crocheted and crafted yarn bombed Christmas tree was unveiled at the Hertford Christmas Gala event.

It towers over 10 feet tall and will be on display in Salisbury Square until the New Year.

The Christmas tree displays 40 themed hand-crafted boxes, including 24 Advent boxes, which will be opened daily in the lead up to Christmas at 9am starting on December 1.

Additional festive lighting has this year been installed in Fore Street and Old Cross, to complement the town council's existing lighting scheme across the town centre.

Visitors enjoyed dressing up in nativity outfits and posed for free photographs within a nativity stable.

Local schools serenaded visitors with carols, and visitors were able to meet reindeer and even get to hold a tame barn owl.

The main stage arena was located in Salisbury Square, with entertainment from the Simon Balle Big Band, Stage Coach Hertford, Make Believe and All that Soul.

The mayor of Hertford, councillor Rosemary Bolton, awarded the trophy for the annual Winning Windows Competition to The Beauty Room, who were thrilled at being named the 2019 winner.

Second prize went to Fred and Ginger and Hertford Hair secured third prize.

On Saturday, over 25 local businesses put on free tastings, promotions and special offers for the town's 'Shop Hertford' event, encouraging residents to shop locally this Christmas.

