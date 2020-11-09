Hertford Christmas events programme announced

Hertford Castle in the snow. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Christmas certainly isn’t cancelled in the county town this year.

Hertford's new bespoke town centre festive lights. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Hertford Town Council has lots planned for the lead up to the ‘most wonderful time of the year’.

Events, activities, and initiatives have all been organised to keep all the family entertained, and there are even prizes to be won.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “This is clearly not going to be Christmas exactly as we are all accustomed to, but Hertford Town Council is ensuring that there is still plenty to enjoy over the coming weeks in the town.

“It is also a key time of year for the town’s shops, and whilst many are unable to open at the moment they will still be participating in activities such as the Christmas windows competition, and shoppers will be able to take part in the competition to win £50 vouchers to spend in Hertford by shopping online with participating retailers.”

A printed programme of all events and trails will be available from the Town and Tourist Information Centre when it reopens after lockdown.

It will be available from the castle grounds and on www.gohertford.co.uk from Monday, November 16.

For more information on all Hertford businesses and upcoming events visit gohertford.co.uk

What’s On in Hertford

All the events are free of charge, except for the guided walks.

Tickets for guided walks are £6 each and booking is essential by calling the Town and Tourist Information Centre on 01992 584322.

• Win £50 to spend in Hertford

Running until December 19

Shoppers spending a minimum of £10 instore or online at participating Hertford retailers will have a chance of winning a £50 gift voucher to spend at any Hertford retailer.

Ten lucky winners will be selected to win a £50 gift voucher – customers should check with the retailer that they are participating in the initiative.

• Winning Windows Competition

Friday, November 27

Watch as Hertford traders compete for the best Christmas window display.

Walk around the town centre to see the beautiful creations which are all ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed.

• Virtual Christmas Lights Switch On

Saturday, November 28

A chance to watch the Mayor of Hertford turn on the festive lights in the town centre on the Hertford Town Council YouTube channel.

The festive lights will be on throughout December, so council officials recommend you also take a stroll around the county town to enjoy the new bespoke lights.

Tag Hertford Town Council on social media if you take a selfie in front of the lights.

• The Grinch Castle Christmas Trail

Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, December 6

Follow the trail around Hertford Castle grounds and join in with the interactive activities and challenges set as you go from one point to the next solving clues for The Grinch.

This is a self-guided trail and no booking is necessary. Simply pick up a leaflet within the castle grounds.

• Hertford Castle Guided Walk

Sunday, December 6 at 11am

Explore the long and eventful history of Hertford Castle on this guided walk.

• Haunted Hertford Guided Walk

Friday, December 11 at 7.30pm

An atmospheric guided walk through the ghostly haunted sites of Hertford.

• The Hertford Castle Christmas Trail

Saturday, December 12 to Sunday, January 3

Local businesses and organisations have joined forces to bring the spirit of Christmas to Hertford Castle.

Follow the trail around the grounds and enjoy the wonderful festive displays.

This is a self-guided trail, no booking is necessary.

Simply pick up a leaflet within the castle grounds.

• Presidents, Pilgrims and Puritans Guided Walk

Sunday, December 13 at 11am

Enjoy a guided walk around the town centre discovering Hertford’s many American connections.

• The Christmas Book Trail

Saturday, December 19 to Saturday, January 9

Follow the trail around Hertford town centre and match the Christmas book with the shop they are displayed in for a chance to win a prize.

Collect the trail map from the Town and Tourist Information Centre.

• Gorgeous Georgians Guided Walk

Sunday, December 20 at 11am

Discover the Georgian influence on Hertford’s townscape and meet some colourful characters.

• Haunted Hertford Guided Walk

Wednesday, December 30 at 7pm

An atmospheric guided walk through the ghostly haunted sites of Hertford.

• Historic Hertford Guided Walk

Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11am

Start the New Year by looking back at a thousand years of Hertford history.