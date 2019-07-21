Teddy Bears' Picnic returns to Hertford Castle today

Hertford Castle Teddy Bears' Picnic. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council Hertford Town Council

Hertford Castle's annual Teddy Bears' Picnic takes place today (Sunday).

If you go down to the Castle today, you're sure of a big surprise…

The annual Hertford Castle Teddy Bears' Picnic takes place on Sunday, July 21 from noon to 4pm.

Visit the historic castle and its grounds free of charge for an afternoon of child-friendly entertainment and activities organised by Hertford Town Council.

Welwyn Garden City Brass Band will be playing throughout the afternoon on the main lawn, including the traditional Teddy Bears' Picnic song while the annual Teddy Bear Parade takes place at 3pm.

Councillor Jane Sartin, the chairman of the council's development and leisure, said: "The Teddy Bears' Picnic has become a firm favourite in Hertford Town Council's summer events programme, and there will be lots going on for children of all ages.

"If you feel you're too old to bring your teddy bear along, the brass band and Castle Open Day will make Hertford Castle a great place for everyone to spend a Sunday afternoon."

The family games arena is back with fun games including Family Tug of War, Teddy Bear Relay Race and Pass the Teddy, which are free to participate in.

Hertford Castle will be open to the public free of charge where visitors can explore the themed castle basement rooms, children can take part in fancy dress and participate in a Teddy Bear hunt to get a sweet treat.

In addition to the games area, children can enjoy magic shows, balloon modelling, sand art and face painting on the Island area or play on the bouncy castle and enjoy several other stalls on the main castle lawn.

Hertford Canoe Club will once again be running water activities on the River Lea free of charge.

Children are encouraged to bring along their favourite teddy bear and join Hertford Castle's own furry friends, including Minnie & Mickey Mouse, a dragon, big bear, as well as other costumed characters.

Children should dress up their teddy bears, as there will be a 'Best Dressed Teddy' competition after the Teddy Bear Parade, where prizes will be awarded by the mayor of Hertford.

This event is sponsored by Abel of Hertford and 360 Play Stevenage.

