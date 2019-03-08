Hertford Castle Fun Day returns this weekend

Historic Hertford Castle will be throwing open its gates this weekend for a community fun day.

The Rotary Club of Hertford, in partnership with Hertford Town Council, is organising the event on Sunday, June 2 from noon to 5pm.

Held in the grounds of Hertford Castle, it will be a fun family afternoon raising money for HomeStart and Alzheimer's Society.

There will be up to 50 stalls exhibiting on the castle lawn offering ice cream, wood fired pizza, face painting, children's games, a bouncy castle, charity stalls and much more.

The programme of entertainment on the stage begins at noon and promises to bring dancing and music for all ages.

Among the performers are The Banghra Drummers, a Zumba dancing show, and Shades of Midnight - Hatfield Rotary's very own rock band.

Crowd favourites include the Graham Moss Big Band and Fusion Singers who will return again this year to round off the programme.

The event is sponsored by Network Homes and Datum Contracts & Construction Management Ltd.

There's free entry, but charitable donations welcome.

In addition to the outside activity, Hertford Castle will be open to the public free of charge.

Ivan Legallais, president of Rotary Club of Hertford, said: "Do come along on June 2 to the annual Fun Day at The Castle grounds.

"This has always been popular with families, offering a range of entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

"So the Rotary Club of Hertford, with the support of Hertford Town Council, is pleased to organise the fun once more."