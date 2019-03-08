Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hertford Castle Fun Day returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 20:05 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 31 May 2019

Hertford Castle Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 2.

Hertford Castle Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 2.

Hertford Town Council

Historic Hertford Castle will be throwing open its gates this weekend for a community fun day.

Hertford Castle Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 2.Hertford Castle Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 2.

The Rotary Club of Hertford, in partnership with Hertford Town Council, is organising the event on Sunday, June 2 from noon to 5pm.

Held in the grounds of Hertford Castle, it will be a fun family afternoon raising money for HomeStart and Alzheimer's Society.

There will be up to 50 stalls exhibiting on the castle lawn offering ice cream, wood fired pizza, face painting, children's games, a bouncy castle, charity stalls and much more.

The programme of entertainment on the stage begins at noon and promises to bring dancing and music for all ages.

Among the performers are The Banghra Drummers, a Zumba dancing show, and Shades of Midnight - Hatfield Rotary's very own rock band.

You may also want to watch:

Crowd favourites include the Graham Moss Big Band and Fusion Singers who will return again this year to round off the programme.

The event is sponsored by Network Homes and Datum Contracts & Construction Management Ltd.

There's free entry, but charitable donations welcome.

In addition to the outside activity, Hertford Castle will be open to the public free of charge.

Ivan Legallais, president of Rotary Club of Hertford, said: "Do come along on June 2 to the annual Fun Day at The Castle grounds.

"This has always been popular with families, offering a range of entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

"So the Rotary Club of Hertford, with the support of Hertford Town Council, is pleased to organise the fun once more."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Kitten thrown around in Hafield park

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Kitten thrown around in Hafield park

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertford Castle Fun Day returns this weekend

Hertford Castle Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 2.

New trains for Welwyn Hatfield introduced this week after delay

Retired driver Ian Twells and modern day driver Zornitsa Tsankova with the new model of train being introduced. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Lane reopened after vehicle fire on M25 near Potters Bar

One lane was closed after a vehicle fire on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Person hit by train and lack of drivers causes disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services

There are delays and cancellations to Great Northern and Thameslink services this evening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield park ‘kitten throwing’: Police satisfied no offence occurred

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists