Free Hertford Castle tours and brass band concert on Sunday

12 August, 2019 - 11:16
Hertford Castle tours will take place on Sunday, August 18. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Supplied by Hertford Town Council

There will be free guided tours of historic Hertford Castle this weekend.

Hertford Town Council will be offering free guided tours of Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 18 from noon to 4pm.

Tours will take place every half hour from 12pm, with the last tour starting at 3.30pm.

To book onto a tour, visitors should report to the castle lawn door on the day of the event from noon to secure a preferred time slot.

Up to 20 people can book onto a tour, which will be conducted by local historians and the Friends of Hertford Castle guides.

In addition to the castle tours, there will be a brass band playing on the castle lawn and refreshment and cake stand provided by St John Ambulance.

Entry to the event is free, although donations to the Mayor's charities, Carers in Hertfordshire and Herts Young Homeless, are very welcome.

Councillor Jane Sartin, the chairman of Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee, said: "Every time the Castle is open to visitors we see people who have lived locally for many years but have never visited the Castle.

"This is an opportunity not only to see inside but to learn about the Castle's history with a guided tour.

"The Castle will also make the perfect backdrop for the brass band concert on the lawn."

For more information on upcoming events organised by Hertford Town Council please visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events



