Advanced search

Enchanted fairy trail set to open at Hertford Castle

07 August, 2020 - 15:42
The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Hertford Town Council

A picturesque Hertford heritage site will be turned into an enchanted castle later this month.

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

From Saturday, August 22 until Sunday, September 6, Hertford Castle will welcome fairies and elves whose homes will be on display to visitors and nestled around the grounds.

The new Hertford Castle Fairy Trail is organised by Hertford Town Council.

The attraction is free for families and visitors of all ages to explore, seven days a week, from 6.30am until 9pm, during the opening times of the castle grounds.

Multiple mythical creature displays will be hidden within the historic castle grounds and around the flower gardens, river, stone walls and ancient trees.

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

With help from local organisations and charities, visitors, residents and families are invited to enjoy the first enchanted fairy trail the town council has organised, aimed at providing a fun activity for free during the summer holidays.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Hertford Castle offers the perfect setting for fairies and elves to spend their summer holidays, and I hope we’ll see visitors of all ages enjoying visiting their temporary homes.

“With the castle in the heart of the town, it will also be a great opportunity to spend time in the town centre, making the most of the wealth of shops and places to eat and drink.”

Organisers ask visitors to not touch the displays.

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThe Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Enchanted fairy trail set to open at Hertford Castle

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Haystacks falling from lorry near South Mimms causes delays on M25

Hay has fallen off a lorry on South Mimms M25 Roundabout. Picture: Hertsmere Police

Welwyn Hatfield considers proposed overhaul of planning system which aims to ‘cut red tape and deliver homes faster’

A site in Bell Bar, BrP1, which is included in the draft Local Plan. Picture: BLAG

Man with ‘firearm’ prompts armed police and helicopter search in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Baby items stolen from pregnant NHS worker’s car in Welwyn Garden City leaves her devastated

A pregnant woman's car was broken into in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images