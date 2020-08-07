Enchanted fairy trail set to open at Hertford Castle

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council Hertford Town Council

A picturesque Hertford heritage site will be turned into an enchanted castle later this month.

From Saturday, August 22 until Sunday, September 6, Hertford Castle will welcome fairies and elves whose homes will be on display to visitors and nestled around the grounds.

The new Hertford Castle Fairy Trail is organised by Hertford Town Council.

The attraction is free for families and visitors of all ages to explore, seven days a week, from 6.30am until 9pm, during the opening times of the castle grounds.

Multiple mythical creature displays will be hidden within the historic castle grounds and around the flower gardens, river, stone walls and ancient trees.

With help from local organisations and charities, visitors, residents and families are invited to enjoy the first enchanted fairy trail the town council has organised, aimed at providing a fun activity for free during the summer holidays.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Hertford Castle offers the perfect setting for fairies and elves to spend their summer holidays, and I hope we’ll see visitors of all ages enjoying visiting their temporary homes.

“With the castle in the heart of the town, it will also be a great opportunity to spend time in the town centre, making the most of the wealth of shops and places to eat and drink.”

Organisers ask visitors to not touch the displays.

