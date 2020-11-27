Advanced search

Hertford Castle Christmas Trail to brings some festive cheer

PUBLISHED: 10:41 27 November 2020

Hertford Castle will be hosting a Christmas Trail in December. Picture: Black Kite Productions

Black Kite Productions

Children and families can enjoy another free trail around Hertford Castle when the current Grinch Christmas Trail ends.

The Grinch trail finishes in the county town on Sunday, December 6.

The Hertford Castle Christmas Trail will then run from Saturday, December 12 through to Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Hertford Town Council has teamed up with local businesses and organisations to decorate the grounds with a festive theme, creating a Christmassy walk to go on throughout December.

Follow the trail around the grounds and at each location take in the lovely displays, the lights and the decorations to bring you some festive cheer.

From recycled materials to festive lights, there will be plenty to delight people of all ages.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Hertford Castle’s grounds are always a nice place for a walk, and the Christmas Trail will be added reason to visit this December and enjoy a festive wander.

“Thank you to the businesses and organisations which are participating with displays.”

You can collect a trail leaflet from the dispensers on each entrance into Hertford Castle.

The trail is free of charge and self-guided.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and follow along with the trail maps.

Hertford Castle’s grounds are open to the public free of charge from 7.30am until 6.30pm during winter.

Businesses and organisations taking part in the event are Office Fox, Manic Ceramics, Gingerlillie Boutique, Carers in Hertfordshire, B Green Store CIC, Mudlarks Community Garden, and Hertford Town Council.

