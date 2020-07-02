Henry Moore Studios & Gardens in Hertfordshire set to reopen

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens. Picture: Henry Moore Foundation

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens in Hertfordshire will reopen this weekend following a three-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Double Oval 1966 LH 560 cast bronze . Picture: Jonty Wilde / Henry Moore Foundation

As the country slowly starts to get back to normal and many are looking for a safe, socially-distant friendly day out, the former home of sculptor Henry Moore in the magnificent Hertfordshire countryside will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 4.

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens in Perry Green, near Bishop’s Stortford, showcases Henry Moore’s iconic sculptures in a beautiful rural setting.

It’s the perfect place to enjoy a socially distanced catch up, with acres of space dotted throughout with stunning sculptures by Moore.

The plentiful outdoor green space ensures that culturally curious visitors can enjoy a day out to discover Henry Moore’s magnificent works, all while easily adhering to government social distancing guidance.

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens. Picture: Henry Moore Foundation Henry Moore Studios and Gardens. Picture: Henry Moore Foundation

Godfrey Worsdale OBE, director at Henry Moore Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be reopening to the public following a delay to our season launch.

“The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and local communities remains our priority and the team has been hard at work to ensure that visitors can safely enjoy our outdoor space, which lends itself well to social distancing.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to experience Henry Moore’s sculptures in the landscape he knew so well, after what has been such a difficult time for so many.”

To help avoid queues and crowds, the Studios & Gardens team has introduced pre-booked time slots which visitors must arrive within.

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens, The Wall: Background for Sculpture 1962 LH 483 cast bronze. Picture: Jonty Wilde / Henry Moore Foundation

Floor markings and signage will indicate where to queue and there will be separate entry and exit points to the gardens and buildings wherever possible.

Toilets are available and will be strictly cleaned throughout the day, and hand sanitiser will be available throughout the site.

Pre-bookable picnic lunches are available from the café and can be booked via the Henry Moore Studios & Gardens website.

The café will be serving a limited menu of takeaway drinks and snacks, which should be paid for using contactless methods of payment.

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens. Picture: Henry Moore Foundation Henry Moore Studios and Gardens. Picture: Henry Moore Foundation

Visitors are welcome to bring their own food and drink to the gardens, and the designated picnic areas will be frequently cleaned and sanitised.

In order to effectively manage social distancing measures, all visitors must pre-book tickets, with a 60-minute arrival slot, in advance of their visit.

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens will be open from Saturday, July 4 to Sunday, November 1.

The Perry Green venue is open Wednesdays to Sundays and Bank Holidays, 11am to 5pm.

Last admission is at 4pm.

Standard adult entry costs £11 and child (aged five to 18) is £6.

Concessions (over 65s), students, under-25s and key workers pay £9.50.

A family ticket is £28.50.

The Henry Moore Foundation was founded by the acclaimed artist and his family in 1977 to encourage public appreciation of the visual arts.

Today it supports innovative sculpture projects and devises an imaginative programme of exhibitions and research worldwide.

The foundation also preserves the legacy of Moore himself; one of the great sculptors of the 20th century, who did so much to bring the art form to a wider audience.

For more, visit henry-moore.org/studios-and-gardens