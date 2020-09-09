Hatfield Park to open at weekends throughout October
PUBLISHED: 17:22 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 09 September 2020
Hatfield House
For the first time, Hatfield Park will be open at weekends throughout October.
It’s not time to hibernate... just yet!
Visitors can still enjoy an autumn adventure in the glorious grounds of Hatfield House.
Hatfield Park and Woodland Walks will be open to visitors each weekend next month.
Autumn is a magical time to embark on one of the historic Hertfordshire estate’s Woodland Walks, so wrap up and explore as the golden leaves fall.
During October half-term, Hatfield Park and Woodland Walks will also be open every day.
You can entertain the children on the pumpkin trail and let them take in the warm autumn palette.
The Coach House Kitchen will be open each day of the half-term holiday, as well as on weekends throughout October, so a trip to the park can be completed with a well-deserved slice of cake.
Autumn prices for the Park and Woodland Walks is £6 adults, £3 children and it is free for under-fives.
For further details on tickets and opening times, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.