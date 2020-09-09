Advanced search

Hatfield Park to open at weekends throughout October

PUBLISHED: 17:22 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 09 September 2020

Autumn in the West Garden of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Autumn in the West Garden of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Hatfield House

For the first time, Hatfield Park will be open at weekends throughout October.

The view of the East Garden from Hatfield House in autumn. Picture: Hatfield HouseThe view of the East Garden from Hatfield House in autumn. Picture: Hatfield House

It’s not time to hibernate... just yet!

Visitors can still enjoy an autumn adventure in the glorious grounds of Hatfield House.

Hatfield Park and Woodland Walks will be open to visitors each weekend next month.

Autumn is a magical time to embark on one of the historic Hertfordshire estate’s Woodland Walks, so wrap up and explore as the golden leaves fall.

Halloween at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseHalloween at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

During October half-term, Hatfield Park and Woodland Walks will also be open every day.

You can entertain the children on the pumpkin trail and let them take in the warm autumn palette.

The Coach House Kitchen will be open each day of the half-term holiday, as well as on weekends throughout October, so a trip to the park can be completed with a well-deserved slice of cake.

Autumn prices for the Park and Woodland Walks is £6 adults, £3 children and it is free for under-fives.

Autumn in Hatfield Park. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn in Hatfield Park. Picture: Hatfield House

For further details on tickets and opening times, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk

Autumn leaves on trees in Hatfield Park. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn leaves on trees in Hatfield Park. Picture: Hatfield House

Autumn leaves on trees in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn leaves on trees in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Autumn in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Autumn in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Autumn leaves on trees in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn leaves on trees in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Autumn leaves on trees in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseAutumn leaves on trees in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

Enjoying a coffee in The Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseEnjoying a coffee in The Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

The Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield HouseThe Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House

