Hatfield Park Farm set to reopen for 2019 visitor season

Hatfield Park Farm reopens for the 2019 visitor season. Hatfield Park Farm

Hatfield Park Farm reopens this week for the 2019 season with some new attractions set to greet visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hatfield Park Farm. Hatfield Park Farm.

Families can visit the farm on the Hatfield House estate again from Tuesday, March 26.

A visit to the lambing marquee is a must this spring.

Hatfield Park Farm posted a picture on Instagram with the words: “The farm’s new lambs are getting settled into their new home and cannot wait to meet you!

“Come and visit for a baaaaa-rilliant day out from Tuesday 26th March.”

Farm manager Lauren Yeo added: “We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming our visitors to the farm this year and our animals are excited to meet some humans after what feels like a very long winter.”

New for 2019 is the takeaway café.

A farm spokeswoman said: “We have listened to our visitors and to make your visit to Hatfield Park Farm even better, this year a takeaway café, based at the farm entrance, will be open every day of the visitor season.”

Hatfield Park Farm is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Feeding a lamb at Hatfield Park Farm. Feeding a lamb at Hatfield Park Farm.

Last entry is at 4pm when the animals get ready for bed.

Hatfield Park Farm covers an area of approximately 25 acres on the west side of Hatfield House.

The farm shows the animals in a natural countryside setting.

While walking among the paddocks, visitors can see donkeys, pigs, sheep, cows, goats, ponies as well as many types of ducks, chickens and geese.

By taking advantage of the feeding stations, visitors can see them up close.

CJ’s Birds of Prey will return to the farm for a static display of their birds of prey on Sunday, April 14.

• For more, visit www.hatfieldparkfarm.co.uk