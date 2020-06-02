Hatfield House gardens set to reopen for visitors

The stately home at Hatfield House will remain closed to visitors for the 2020 season but the estate's park and gardens are set to reopen on Saturday, June 20. Picture: supplied by Hatfield House Supplied by Hatfield House

Hatfield House is set to reopen its park, gardens and woodland walks later this month.

The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

Managers at the Hertfordshire stately home have confirmed visitors will be welcomed back to the estate from Saturday, June 20.

Plans are also in place for the historic Old Palace to reopen from Saturday, July 4.

However, as previously reported in the Welwyn Hatfield Times newspaper, Jacobean mansion Hatfield House itself will not be opening to visitors this season.

Hatfield Park Farm has also permanently closed.

Hatfield Park. Picture: Pete Seaward Hatfield Park. Picture: Pete Seaward

Hatfield House posted on its Instagram page: “We are delighted to announce that the Park, Gardens and Woodland Walks will reopen to visitors from Saturday, June 20.

“To ensure everyone enjoys the tranquility of the park whilst avoiding any crowds we are limiting the number of tickets sold for each day.

“Tickets must also be bought in advance online.

“We are not running a timed ticket system. Simply arrive and stay as long as you like!”

The estate’s website states: “The team here at Hatfield House are busy reviewing the recent Government guidance and taking steps to ensure both visitors and staff can maintain safe social distancing whilst still enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount and for this reason, we will not be receiving visitors into Hatfield House itself for the remainder of this 2020 season.

“The Old Palace will be open from Saturday, July 4

“We will not permit any more than 15 visitors at any one point in the building.”

In the gardens at Hatfield House. Picture: Stephanie Belton In the gardens at Hatfield House. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The website adds “Hatfield Park Farm and play area will unfortunately close and won’t be reopening in its current form.

“We are taking some time to review what attractions and experiences we can offer future visitors to this area of the estate.”

All of the animals on the farm have been found a wonderful new home, according to the estate.

On the decision to close the farm attraction, the Hatfield House website states: “We are using this time to reflect on how the experiences we offer families and especially children can be improved.

In the Stable Yard at Hatfield House. Picture: Stephanie Belton In the Stable Yard at Hatfield House. Picture: Stephanie Belton

“We will continue to develop our educational tours of our buildings and grounds, and introduce exciting new woodland trails that give everyone the chance to see the park’s stunning wildlife in its natural setting.”

The Coach House Kitchen is temporarily closed but the estate hopes to open it soon with a reduced takeaway menu in a form which complies with the latest Government guidelines.

Some Stable Yard shops are opening again on June 15, but it is advisable to check individual shop opening times before travelling.

Tickets for the park and gardens are on sale now.

The Old Palace garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward The Old Palace garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

All tickets must be purchased in advance, and either printed or viewable on a smart device.

For more details, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk/changes-2020-visitor-season/

For opening times and prices, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk/your-visit/opening-times-prices/

To book tickets, visit https://buy.myonlinebooking.co.uk/hatfieldhouse/buy.aspx?tid=1

The Old Palace at Hatfield House. Picture: Stephanie Belton The Old Palace at Hatfield House. Picture: Stephanie Belton

For more on Hatfield House, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk/