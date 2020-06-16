Advanced search

Historic Hatfield estate set to welcome back visitors to park and gardens

16 June, 2020 - 08:35
The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

Pete Seaward

Hatfield House’s park, gardens and woodland walks will finally reopen for visitors this weekend.

Hatfield House gardensHatfield House gardens

The start of the tourism season at the Hertfordshire stately home was postponed earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, managers at Hatfield House will be welcoming the public to enjoy the tranquillity of the park from Saturday, June 20.

Tickets must be bought in advance online via Hatfield House’s website, and the estate is limiting the number of tickets sold for each day.

Estate director Anthony Downs said: “I know that the whole team at Hatfield are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Hatfield Park.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support or feedback during lockdown when access to the Park has been restricted to local passholders.

“Whilst we have decided that Hatfield House will remain closed, we hope that this will present a fresh opportunity for people to discover some of the wonderful areas of park and woodland.”

The tourist attraction is not running a timed ticket system, so visitors are welcome to arrive and stay all day.

The Jacobean house though remains closed this summer.

Hatfield House gardensHatfield House gardens

Mr Downs added: “I hope that people will enjoy their visit and be encouraged by knowing the money they spend with us goes back towards helping us conserve and protect Hatfield House and its Park for the enjoyment of future generations!”

Built by Robert Cecil, in the grounds where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood, Hatfield House is home to countless precious artefacts, collected over the centuries by the Cecil family.

Now in the care of the 7th Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury, visitors can take a peaceful stroll through Hatfield Park and discover the very spot where Elizabeth I learnt of her succession to the throne in 1558.

The picture-perfect gardens date from early 17th century, when Robert Cecil employed John Tradescant the Elder to collect plants from all over Europe from his new home.

Hatfield Park. Picture: Pete SeawardHatfield Park. Picture: Pete Seaward

The trees, bulbs, plants and fruit trees, which had never before been grown in England, have crafted the inspiring and fragrant gardens you can explore and enjoy today.

Hatfield Park Farm and play area has closed and won’t be reopening in its current form.

For tickets to Hatfield House’s park and gardens, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Historic Hatfield estate set to welcome back visitors to park and gardens

The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

Hatfield market given green light to reopen

Hatfield Market. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up: Punk in Drublic stage announced

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

Bottled water and white gloves replaces prosecco as Welwyn Garden City bridal shop reopens

Appointments are now open only for the bride to be and one guest, the rest will be able to join in via Facetime/Zoom. Picture: Supplied

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin
Drive 24