Historic Hatfield estate set to welcome back visitors to park and gardens

The West Garden at Hatfield House.

Hatfield House’s park, gardens and woodland walks will finally reopen for visitors this weekend.

Hatfield House gardens

The start of the tourism season at the Hertfordshire stately home was postponed earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, managers at Hatfield House will be welcoming the public to enjoy the tranquillity of the park from Saturday, June 20.

Tickets must be bought in advance online via Hatfield House’s website, and the estate is limiting the number of tickets sold for each day.

Estate director Anthony Downs said: “I know that the whole team at Hatfield are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Hatfield Park.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support or feedback during lockdown when access to the Park has been restricted to local passholders.

“Whilst we have decided that Hatfield House will remain closed, we hope that this will present a fresh opportunity for people to discover some of the wonderful areas of park and woodland.”

The tourist attraction is not running a timed ticket system, so visitors are welcome to arrive and stay all day.

The Jacobean house though remains closed this summer.

Hatfield House gardens

Mr Downs added: “I hope that people will enjoy their visit and be encouraged by knowing the money they spend with us goes back towards helping us conserve and protect Hatfield House and its Park for the enjoyment of future generations!”

Built by Robert Cecil, in the grounds where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood, Hatfield House is home to countless precious artefacts, collected over the centuries by the Cecil family.

Now in the care of the 7th Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury, visitors can take a peaceful stroll through Hatfield Park and discover the very spot where Elizabeth I learnt of her succession to the throne in 1558.

The picture-perfect gardens date from early 17th century, when Robert Cecil employed John Tradescant the Elder to collect plants from all over Europe from his new home.

Hatfield Park.

The trees, bulbs, plants and fruit trees, which had never before been grown in England, have crafted the inspiring and fragrant gardens you can explore and enjoy today.

Hatfield Park Farm and play area has closed and won’t be reopening in its current form.

For tickets to Hatfield House’s park and gardens, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk

