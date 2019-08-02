Hatfield House only open to visitors at weekends this month due to 'project'

The North Front of Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House. Hatfield House

Historic Hatfield House will be closed to visitors on most week days in August due to a 'project' taking place at the Hertfordshire stately home.

The Long Gallery at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies. The Long Gallery at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies.

Tourists hoping to explore the 400-year-old Jacobean mansion's famous rooms, such as the magnificent Marble Hall and gold ceilinged Long Gallery, will only be able to tour the house on certain days over the coming month.

Lord Salisbury's home will only be open to the public at weekends and a few selected dates from Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, September 1.

Hatfield Park Farm, the gardens, the Stable Yard shops, and the park will be open as normal to visitors.

An update on Hatfield House's website states: "From Saturday 3rd August - Sunday 1st September Hatfield House will only open to visitors at the weekend due to a project taking place.

"In addition to this Hatfield House will open on the 16th, 22nd, 23rd and 26th August.

"The Park, Gardens, Stable Yard and Farm will remain open as usual."

A spokeswoman for the estate wasn't able to say any more about the forthcoming project.

However, Hatfield House is a regular location for filmmakers, mostly out of season from October to March.

Oscar-winning movie The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, was largely shot on location at Hatfield House in the spring of 2017.

More recently, Hollywood icon Rob Lowe filmed scenes of recent ITV series Wild Bill on the Hatfield estate.

American pop band Jonas Brothers shot the music video for comeback single Sucker in Hatfield House and its gardens in February of this year.

Other productions to have filmed on location at Hatfield House in recent years include Ridley Scott's J. Paul Getty blockbuster All The Money in the World, BBC series Trust starring Donald Sutherland, Tom Hardy's historical drama Taboo, and Netflix's The Crown.

The 2019 visitor season at Hatfield House ends on Sunday, September 29.

For more on Hatfield House opening times, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk