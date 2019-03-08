Hatfield Town Council’s fireworks display returns to Angerland for Bonfire Night

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:58 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 27 October 2019

Hatfield Town Council's fireworks display will once again take place at the Angerland Park & Ride. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Hatfield Town Council is once again organising a family fireworks spectacular at Angerland for Bonfire Night.

Now an annual fixture on the town council's calendar, this year's fireworks display will take place on Saturday, November 2.

Expect plenty of bangs for your money at the Angerland Park & Ride site in Southway, with a children's fireworks display at 6.30pm, followed by the main family event from 7pm.

Tickets cost £4.50 plus £1 fee in advance, and it is free for under-12s.

Tickets are £6 on the gate.

Parking will be at the University of Hertfordshire's The Forum, with a free bus service to and from the Guy Fawkes fireworks event.

The gates will remain open during the event, but the last bus from The Forum is at 6.15pm.

For more details, and to book advance tickets, visit www.fatsoma.com/hatfield-town-council/xxm6jfma/hatfield-firework-night

