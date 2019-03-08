Advanced search

Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks display

PUBLISHED: 18:33 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 27 October 2019

Harpenden Rugby Club's fireworks display will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Harpenden Rugby Club's fireworks display will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Alan Davies

Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks extravaganza will take place the weekend after Bonfire Night.

With November 5 falling on a Tuesday this year, the Hertfordshire rugby club's Guy Fawkes celebrations will take place at the ground in Redbourn Lane on Sunday, November 10.

Gates will open at 4pm for a funfair, food stalls, a bar and the bonfire.

The fireworks display starts at 6pm.

Tickets cost £8 adults and £5 children up to 16 years.

A family ticket for two adults and up to four children is £25.

Parking is limited at the club, and people attending are encouraged to take advantage of the free buses running to and from Church Green outside Chef Peking from 4pm onwards.

For more, visit Harpenden Rugby Club's website at www.hrfc.com

