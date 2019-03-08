Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks display
PUBLISHED: 18:33 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 27 October 2019
Alan Davies
Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks extravaganza will take place the weekend after Bonfire Night.
With November 5 falling on a Tuesday this year, the Hertfordshire rugby club's Guy Fawkes celebrations will take place at the ground in Redbourn Lane on Sunday, November 10.
Gates will open at 4pm for a funfair, food stalls, a bar and the bonfire.
The fireworks display starts at 6pm.
Tickets cost £8 adults and £5 children up to 16 years.
A family ticket for two adults and up to four children is £25.
Parking is limited at the club, and people attending are encouraged to take advantage of the free buses running to and from Church Green outside Chef Peking from 4pm onwards.
● For more, visit Harpenden Rugby Club's website at www.hrfc.com