Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks display

Harpenden Rugby Club's fireworks display will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies. Alan Davies

Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks extravaganza will take place the weekend after Bonfire Night.

With November 5 falling on a Tuesday this year, the Hertfordshire rugby club's Guy Fawkes celebrations will take place at the ground in Redbourn Lane on Sunday, November 10.

Gates will open at 4pm for a funfair, food stalls, a bar and the bonfire.

The fireworks display starts at 6pm.

Tickets cost £8 adults and £5 children up to 16 years.

A family ticket for two adults and up to four children is £25.

Parking is limited at the club, and people attending are encouraged to take advantage of the free buses running to and from Church Green outside Chef Peking from 4pm onwards.

● For more, visit Harpenden Rugby Club's website at www.hrfc.com