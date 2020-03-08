Advanced search

Seed swap for gardeners taking place in Hertford

PUBLISHED: 13:42 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 08 March 2020

There will be a seed swap in Hertford.

There will be a seed swap in Hertford.

Supplied by Hertford Town Council

A seed swap will be held in Hertford for gardeners.

There will be a seed swap in Hertford on Saturday, March 21There will be a seed swap in Hertford on Saturday, March 21

With spring in the air, it's time to start thinking about what you want to grow in the garden, balcony and allotment this year.

Pop along to the first ever 'Seed Swap' event at the Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre on Saturday, March 21 between noon and 3pm.

The scheme is an opportunity for local gardeners to break open their seed collections and trade seeds for ones they will use.

This 'Seed Swap' is about sharing surplus seeds with others, creating an opportunity to pick up new varieties of produce, and to save money on buying new seeds.

It is also a good opportunity to network with other growers and share ideas and tips.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee, said: "This will be a great opportunity for gardeners and allotment holders to grow something new this year, and enable others to make use of unwanted seeds.

"It's also a good time of year to think about taking on an allotment at one of Hertford Town Council's six sites around the town; the Seed Swap could be a good starting point."

Seeds accepted at this event are:

- Excess packets

- Unwanted varieties

- Self-harvested seeds

- Partially used packets

Organisers ask that you ensure your seeds are clearly labelled, including details on which of the categories the seeds fall within: 'Brassicas', 'Vegetables and Lettuces', 'Root Vegetables', 'Herbs', 'Flowers' (annuals and perennials).

If your seeds don't fit into the set categories there will be a 'Random' area as well, but please provide as much information as possible.

The seed exchange event is free for those that also provide seeds to exchange.

For those wanting to purchase seeds, there's a fee of 50p per pack which will be donated to Mudlarks Community Garden.

Hertford Town Council would like to thank Van Hage Garden Centre in Great Amwell who have generously donated seeds for this event.

Any leftover seeds will be donated to Mudlarks Community Garden for use at their allotment site or areas within the Hertford Castle grounds which they attend to.

Hertford Town Council takes no responsibility for the quality of the seeds.

