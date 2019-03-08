Festival vibe to Garden Fair in Welwyn Garden City

Visitors to the Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

A few showers failed to dampen the spirits of families attending the Garden Fair in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Saturday saw the return of the Garden Fair to Howardsgate in the town centre.

Organised by Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID), there was a festival vibe to the day with talented WH! Open Mic on Tour providing acoustic music.

People also enjoyed refreshments from Bill's Tea Tent and The Two Willows, while children met Paw Patrol and had glitter tattoos, thanks to the lovely Laila from Ashtons Estate Agents.

Discovering about Welwyn Garden City's centenary celebrations at the Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography Discovering about Welwyn Garden City's centenary celebrations at the Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

A marquee housed a talented bunch of stallholders selling everything from honey, pies, jewellery and Rituals doing complimentary hand massages.

Clare Day, BID marketing manager, said: "Despite the weather, visitors were all cheerful and enthusiastic, enjoying all that was on offer."

The Centenary Team of volunteers were out in full force to speak to visitors about the celebrations happening in Welwyn Garden City to mark its 100th year birthday.

Food on display at the Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography Food on display at the Garden Fair 2019 in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

For more about forthcoming events in WGC town centre, visit www.welwyngarden.co.uk or follow @wonderfulwgc on social media.