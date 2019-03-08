Festival vibe to Garden Fair in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 17:13 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 24 July 2019
A few showers failed to dampen the spirits of families attending the Garden Fair in Welwyn Garden City.
Saturday saw the return of the Garden Fair to Howardsgate in the town centre.
Organised by Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID), there was a festival vibe to the day with talented WH! Open Mic on Tour providing acoustic music.
People also enjoyed refreshments from Bill's Tea Tent and The Two Willows, while children met Paw Patrol and had glitter tattoos, thanks to the lovely Laila from Ashtons Estate Agents.
A marquee housed a talented bunch of stallholders selling everything from honey, pies, jewellery and Rituals doing complimentary hand massages.
Clare Day, BID marketing manager, said: "Despite the weather, visitors were all cheerful and enthusiastic, enjoying all that was on offer."
The Centenary Team of volunteers were out in full force to speak to visitors about the celebrations happening in Welwyn Garden City to mark its 100th year birthday.
For more about forthcoming events in WGC town centre, visit www.welwyngarden.co.uk or follow @wonderfulwgc on social media.