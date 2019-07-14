Advanced search

Free summer Garden Fair event returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

14 July, 2019 - 16:06
Garden Fair in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Holly Cant Photography

A free community event with a chilled vibe is coming to Welwyn Garden City town centre next weekend.

Enjoy some fun in the sun at Garden Fair in WGC on Saturday, July 20 from 10am to 4pm.

Organised by Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID), treat yourself to a drink and sweet treat from the Bill's Tea Tent while listening to acoustic music provided by WH! Open Mic on Tour.

The Two Willows and Doctors Tonic will also be on hand to serve up some summer refreshments.

Vistors can also browse the market full of delicacies and craft products, many locally sourced.

From fudge to jewellery, honey to hand massages by Rituals, there are plenty of delights to discover.

Town centre business Future Gifts will be bringing all their beautiful blooms for sale if you want to brighten up your garden, along with some garden tools and ornaments.

There will be lots to keep the children entertained.

Anytime Fitness will be bringing all their energy to the party and department store John Lewis will be getting crafty with the youngsters and decorating mugs alongside mascots, games and glitter tattoos by Ashtons Estate Agents.

BID manager Mariana Bitonte said: "We hope you'll come and enjoy this chilled out free event and admire our wonderful town centre. There really is something for everyone."

There's plenty happening in town too, including Waterstones doing readings from the book 'I am the Seed that Grew the Tree', as well as crafting sessions Make your own flower book clip' throughout the day instore.

Peter Rabbit will also be hopping into The Howard Centre between 11am and 4pm, so be sure to visit for some woodland-themed fun

For more information about the event, visit wonderfulwgc.co.uk or follow on social media @wonderfulwgc

