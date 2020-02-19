Open evening to learn more about volunteering at Hertford Castle

An event at Hertford Castle. Picture: Supplied by Hertford Town Council Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Fancy volunteering at historic Hertford Castle in the county town?

Volunteering at Hertford Castle. Picture: Steve Beeston Volunteering at Hertford Castle. Picture: Steve Beeston

The Friends of Hertford Castle will be holding an open evening at Hertford Castle on Tuesday, March 10 at 6.30pm.

This will be an opportunity to find out more about this voluntary organisation and sign up to be a part of it.

Peter Cooper, chairman of the Friends of Hertford Castle, said: "We're a friendly group of individuals passionate about history and our town.

"Hertford is lucky enough to have a castle with a history dating back over 1,000 years, so it's nice to be able to help the public explore it."

Showing visitors around Hertford Castle. Picture: Supplied by Hertford Town Council Showing visitors around Hertford Castle. Picture: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

The Friends of Hertford Castle are an invaluable group of volunteers who help conduct castle tours and steward at open days.

Set up 10 years ago, the volunteers have welcomed thousands of visitors to the castle to explore the grounds, the ancient walls that surround their perimeter and inside the castle.

Membership is free of charge and commitment can vary from stewarding for a two-hour period through to becoming a tour guide.

There is no need for prior knowledge of Hertford Castle and its history though, as information is provided.

Primarily, the volunteers assist at Castle Open Days, which are held at Hertford Castle on Sundays between noon and 4pm.

In 2020, Hertford Town Council plans on holding seven open days from May through to October.

Some of the friends also lead tours of the Castle during the week, for schools and other groups.

At the open evening on Tuesday, March 10, visitors will meet other volunteers, enjoy refreshments in the Robing Room, be taken on a tour of Hertford Castle, and find out more about what's involved in becoming a Friend of Hertford Castle.

If you are interested in attending the open evening or for more information, contact Sophie Archer-Mills on 01992 552885 or email Sophie.archer-mills@hertford.gov.uk