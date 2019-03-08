Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Remember, remember the fifth of November, gunpowder treason and plot... Bonfire Night 2019 is fast approaching and here are some of the fireworks displays taking place across Hertfordshire this year to mark the occasion.

Spectacular fireworks displays will be held across the county to celebrate Bonfire Night.

With Guy Fawkes Night falling on a Tuesday this year, most displays will take place over the weekend ahead of November 5, although a few will be carried over to Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 - meaning you can satisfy your fireworks fix two weekends in a row.

If you are wondering where you can see some fireworks in Hertfordshire this year, here's a selection of events taking place.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Harwood Hill JMI School's fireworks extravaganza will take place on Friday, November 1 - with two spectacular displays.

Organised by the school's PTA, there will be a child-friendly, all zoom, no boom show at 7pm, followed by the main family display.

Tickets cost £6.50 adults and £4.50 children aged four to 16. No tickets will be sold on the gate.

● Welwyn Garden City Football & Social Club's traditional fireworks display will also take place during the evening of Friday, November 1.

After last year's successful display, club officials are using the same professional team for this year's event.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be fairground rides as well as a variety of street food stalls.

This is a ticket only event at the Herns Lane ground. Tickets are £6 per adult and £4 per child.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Now an annual fixture on the town's social calendar, the Hatfield Town Council organised display returns on Saturday, November 2.

Expect plenty of bangs for your money at the Angerland Park & Ride site in Southway, with children's fireworks at 6.30pm, followed by the main family event from 7pm.

Tickets cost £4.50 plus £1 fee in advance, and it is free for under-12s. Tickets are £6 on the gate.

St Albans, Hertfordshire

The annual St Albans Fireworks Spectacular returns to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2.

The display with musical accompaniment is produced by Fantastic Fireworks, double winners of the British Fireworks Championships.

It starts at 7.30pm with advanced adults tickets £7, under-16s £3, and children three and under free.

Tickets are more on the gate on the day.

Watford, Hertfordshire

The annual Cassiobury Park fireworks display in Watford will take place on Saturday, November 2.

The free display will a 'Kaleidescope' theme.

Essendon, Hertfordshire

The Rotary Club of Brookmans Park will be hosting its firework display at Essendon Country Club in Hertfordshire on Saturday, November 2.

Ickleford, Hertfordshire

An explosive night is on the cards at Ickleford Sports & Recreation Club in Chambers Lane, Ickleford, Hitchin, on Saturday, November 2.

Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display due to start at 7pm.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Potters Bar, Hertfordshire

Little Heath Primary will be hosting its annual fireworks display at the school on Sunday, November 3, from 4.30pm for a 6pm start.

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Hitchin Priory will be the location for this year's Hitchin fireworks on Sunday, November 3.

Gates open at 4pm with the fireworks starting at 6.30pm.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Ware, Hertfordshire

The annual Ware fireworks display in Hertfordshire will take place the weekend after November 5 on Saturday, November 9.

The 2019 fireworks extravaganza will take place at its usual location on the corner of High Oak Road and Kingsway.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Harpenden, Hertfordshire

Harpenden Rugby Club's annual fireworks extravaganza will take place the weekend after Bonfire Night on Sunday, November 10 at the ground in Redbourn Lane.

