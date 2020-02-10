Advanced search

Free half-term trail encourages kids to get gardening

PUBLISHED: 14:23 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 February 2020

Children can join in a free activity trail at Smallford garden centre Notcutts St Albans this February half-term. Picture: Notcutts Ltd.

Notcutts Lt

A free half-term trail will encourage kids to get outdoors and enjoy gardening.

Notcutts St Albans is hosting a free horticulture-themed activity trail around the Smallford garden centre this half term.

From Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23, children of all ages can join the hunt for friendly gardening characters hiding around the Hatfield Road site, including Walter the Watering Can and Roger the Rake.

Every young explorer who finds all the characters and unscrambles the hidden word at the end of the trail will receive a free packet of giant sunflower seeds to grow at home.

Notcutts will also be hosting free sessions from 11am to 2pm on February 18, 19 and 20, where families can meet the garden centre's friendly animals in the Pet Centre.

General manager Chris Holt said: "We look forward to welcoming local families to Notcutts this half-term for our fun and free gardening-themed activity trail.

"As well as exploring the garden centre for hidden characters, we hope that children will learn about gardening and discover a love for nature and the great outdoors that they can continue at home with our free sunflower seed prize."

For more information about Notcutts' free activities, hosted throughout half-term from February 15 to February 23, visit www.notcutts.co.uk

