Medieval jousting at Knebworth for Father's Day

Jousting at Knebworth Park. Picture: Rob Ryder Rob Ryder

Dads are in for a treat at Knebworth House this Father's Day with the return of medieval jousting at the Hertfordshire stately home.

On Sunday, June 16, Knebworth House is hosting its annual medieval jousting event.

There are two scheduled jousting displays, at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, depending on the weather.

Following their Easter jousting exhibition, the Knights of Arkley will once again demonstrate their skills in hand-to-hand combat to the delight of the crowds who are encouraged to cheer and jeer their favourites.

The turrets and towers of Knebworth House will provide a spectacular backdrop to the costumed knights on majestic warhorses galloping at full tilt across the arena in a fantastic display of horsemanship.

For even more family fun, the Green Dragon Bowmen Archery Club, which is based at Knebworth Park, will be offering visitors the chance to try some archery.

This costs £2 for six arrows. Full instruction will be given.

The jousting is included with the regular Knebworth Park & Gardens admission.

Entry is £10 per person over the age of three.

Book your admission tickets online before midnight the day before your visit to save 10 per cent.

Full price tickets will be available at the gate on the day.

For more details, and to book advance admission tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com